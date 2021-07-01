checkAd

Cosmos Holdings Appoints Finance Veteran Alexi Papaconstantinou to its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established European Union distribution network, today announced that it has appointed finance veteran Alexi Papaconstantinou to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Papaconstantinou is a capital markets veteran and brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking, equity financing, portfolio management and mergers and acquisitions with a particular focus on high-growth public and private companies. Mr. Papaconstantinou is currently the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Lacerta Partners, a family office backed multi-strategy fund. Prior to Co-founding Lacerta Partners, Mr. Papaconstantinou served as Portfolio Manager/Senior Investment Analyst at a number of well-known hedge funds, including Point72 and Moore Capital Management in London. Earlier in his career, Mr. Papaconstantinou held various positions within the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley in London, where he worked on numerous M&A and capital markets transactions across a broad spectrum of industries including transport, financial institutions, retail, and pharma. Mr. Papaconstantinou received a B.A. in Economics and graduated Magna cum laude from Yale University.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Alexi to our advisory board. Alexi brings with him an impressive track record in corporate finance and capital markets as well as mergers and acquisitions, which should be invaluable as we continue to aggressively expand our global footprint, both organically and through acquisitions. Additionally, we believe having an experienced finance veteran of Alexi’s caliber will assist us in achieving a listing on a senior national exchange and help us to maintain the highest levels of corporate governance.”

Mr. Papaconstantinou commented, "I am delighted to be joining such a progressive, growth-oriented company as Cosmos. I look forward to working with management to enhance shareholder value as Cosmos continues to expand its robust distribution network and launch new and innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in different markets worldwide.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform with clients in 16 European countries and currently expanding throughout Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

