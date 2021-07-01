checkAd

Royal Unibrew in exclusive negotiations to acquire MC ENERGY in France

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2021 – 1 JULY 2021

Royal Unibrew A/S has today reached an agreement on exclusive negotiations to acquire the French beverage company, MC ENERGY S.A.S, which owns the energy drink brand, Crazy Tiger that holds a 10% volume market share in the French Off-Trade market.

The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the French company. The contemplated acquisition of MC ENERGY would give Royal Unibrew exposure to one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the French market.

In 2020, MC ENERGY had a revenue of around DKK 100m and growing at least at the same speed as the energy drinks market in general in France.

If negotiations are successful, the realisation of a potential transaction will not be subject to any specific regulatory demands or approval from the competition authorities.

For further information on this Announcement:
Investor Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45
Media Relations: Louise Kapel, tel (+45) 22 20 80 17
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment





