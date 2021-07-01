Royal Unibrew in exclusive negotiations to acquire MC ENERGY in France

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2021 – 1 JULY 2021

Royal Unibrew A/S has today reached an agreement on exclusive negotiations to acquire the French beverage company, MC ENERGY S.A.S, which owns the energy drink brand, Crazy Tiger that holds a 10% volume market share in the French Off-Trade market.

The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the French company. The contemplated acquisition of MC ENERGY would give Royal Unibrew exposure to one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the French market.