Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Lithium-Ion Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power, Industrial), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2030" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market size is projected to grow from USD 41.1 billion in 2021 to USD 116.6 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is majorly driven by surging requirement for continuous power supply from critical infrastructures in wake of COVID-19, increasing demand for plug-in vehicles, growing need for battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries due to automation, continued development of smart devices, and growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector.

10,000–60,000 MAh lithium-ion battery accounted for the larger size of the lithium-ion battery market in 2020.

The 10,000–60,000 MAh segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Li-ion batteries with a capacity of more than 10,000 mAh are used for applications requiring high capacity, such as electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, material handling equipment, marine, robots, industrial, telecommunication systems, electronic cash registers, standby power supplies, golf cart vehicles, hybrid trucks, buses, smart grid, aviation industry, automated guided vehicle, yachts, solar backup power, energy storage system (ESS) platforms, military applications, low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary or geosynchronous orbit (GEO) satellites, and launch vehicles.

Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest size of the lithium-ion battery market in 2020.

Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share in the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period. Battery-driven vehicles, such as electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles, are major consumers of lithium-ion batteries. Depending on their source of power and application, EVs are classified into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). There is increasing competition between battery models installed in EVs owing to the need for operational excellence. Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs supports the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. Automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and players within the mobility industry are among the worst hit by the COVID-19pandemic. Automobile OEMs increasingly rely on just-in-time manufacturing, which is presently affecting their production capabilities and overall exports owing to supply chain disruptions. Automobile manufacturing plants are producing and supplying a few automobiles owing to the global supply chain disruptions resulting from lockdowns. This can impact the growth of the lithium-ion battery market until COVID-19 cases stabilize globally.