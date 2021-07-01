DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15 01.07.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 01.07.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15

Cryptology's share trade at a slight premium following a string of exciting announcements

Malta, 01.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €165.15. The stock closed yesterday at €169.00, marking the first time this year that shares traded at a premium relative to estimated NAV.

Cryptology has had a string of exciting announcements in recent weeks, including a $49 million purchase of Block.one shares in a private transaction as well as the announcement of allocating $100 million to crypto funds over the next two years.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "It appears investors are starting to recognize the value in the exclusivity of Cryptology's privately-held portfolio companies, such as Block.one, Nextmarkets and Iconic. Only through owning Cryptology's shares can investors get exposure to such companies. I am excited we have hit the ground running with our newly announced $100 million crypto fund-of-fund strategy, soon giving our shareholders indirect exposure to the industry's leading crypto asset managers."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

Language: English Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street SLM 1707 Sliema Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com Internet: cryptology-ag.com ISIN: MT0001770107

