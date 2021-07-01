checkAd

DGAP-News Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15

01.07.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 01.07.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15

Cryptology's share trade at a slight premium following a string of exciting announcements

 

Malta, 01.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €165.15. The stock closed yesterday at €169.00, marking the first time this year that shares traded at a premium relative to estimated NAV.

Cryptology has had a string of exciting announcements in recent weeks, including a $49 million purchase of Block.one shares in a private transaction as well as the announcement of allocating $100 million to crypto funds over the next two years.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "It appears investors are starting to recognize the value in the exclusivity of Cryptology's privately-held portfolio companies, such as Block.one, Nextmarkets and Iconic. Only through owning Cryptology's shares can investors get exposure to such companies. I am excited we have hit the ground running with our newly announced $100 million crypto fund-of-fund strategy, soon giving our shareholders indirect exposure to the industry's leading crypto asset managers."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


01.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1214500

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214500  01.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214500&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCryptology Asset Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15 DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 30/06/2021 is €165.15 01.07.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved
DGAP-News: CureVac Final Data from Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 23/06/2021 is €157.55
24.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
23.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plant Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20 (deutsch)
23.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
23.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plant Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is €154.74
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 09/06/2021 is €154.74
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
03.06.21
Cryptology Asset Group investiert 100 Mio. USD in Krypto-Risikokapitalfonds
03.06.21
Cryptology Asset Group: 100 Millionen Dollar für Risikokapitalfonds