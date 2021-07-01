CyrusOne Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2021 results conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing second quarter 2021 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, and will be available on the company’s website in the “Investors / Investor News” section.