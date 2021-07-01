checkAd

Moderna Announces Recipharm Site in France Manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Following Approval by European Medicines Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:33  |  41   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Recipharm (STO: RECI-B), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today confirmed that following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) approval of the Recipharm Monts site on June 11, 2021, drug product manufacture of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the site in France has now begun.

“We are proud to be working with Recipharm to build industrial production capacity in France in support of Europe’s vaccination campaign,” said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “France is at the heart of European innovation in healthcare and will play an important role in Moderna’s strategic growth plan.”

“Our collaboration with Moderna has created a strong foundation for vaccine production in France, leveraging our manufacturing excellence to ensure the timely delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Europe,” said Marc Funk, CEO of Recipharm.

Moderna’s partnership with Recipharm is reflective of the Company’s commitment to expanding its global manufacturing capacity. Investments made earlier this year are expected to enable a doubling of drug substance manufacturing in Europe. When completed, the investments are expected to also result in an increase in safety stock of raw materials and finished product used to deliver committed volumes.

Authorized Use

The European Commission granted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, based upon the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein. Moderna has received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in 49 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). Moderna has filed for emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with health agencies in the European Union, Canada, the U.S., Switzerland and Japan.

Seite 1 von 3
Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Moderna

Diskussion: Problematische Chartdeutungen von vermeintlichen Profis - ein Diskussionsthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces Recipharm Site in France Manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Following Approval by European Medicines Agency Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Recipharm (STO: RECI-B), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today confirmed that following the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:50 Uhr
Impfkommission ändert Empfehlung für Astrazeneca-Erstgeimpfte
13:24 Uhr
Curevac-Chef Haas geht von Impfstoff-Zulassung in der EU aus
13:23 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac mit erneutem Kursrutsch - Impfstoff enttäuscht
12:45 Uhr
CureVac-Debakel: Wer profitiert?- HeavytraderZ
08:02 Uhr
3 revolutionäre Aktien, die einen reich machen können
07:34 Uhr
CureVac: Die finalen Impfstoffdaten enttäuschen. Und jetzt steht auch noch die Bafin vor der Tür!
30.06.21
ROUNDUP/Curevac: Corona-Impfstoff zeigt 48 Prozent Wirksamkeit
30.06.21
Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr
30.06.21
Presse: Spahn will 204 Millionen Impfstoffdosen für 2022(1) 
30.06.21
Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr