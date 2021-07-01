checkAd

DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream

globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:35  |  44   |   |   

Enhances DTE’s Strategic Focus as Premier, Predominantly Pure-Play Regulated Michigan-Based Utility

Detroit, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, July 1, 2021 – DTE Energy Company (“DTE Energy”) (NYSE: DTE) announced today that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business, DT Midstream, Inc. (“DT Midstream”) (NYSE: DTM). The transaction transforms DTE into a best-in-class, predominantly pure-play electric and natural gas utility with superior earnings growth, a strong capital investment plan and a proven record of cost management.

“The separation of DT Midstream builds on our long track record of delivering value to our shareholders,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. “With the completion of this transaction, approximately 90% of DTE Energy’s operating earnings and investments will now be focused on our utility operations. I am incredibly proud of the work the DTE and DT Midstream teams have done over the last few months to complete the separation and establish two independent, Detroit-based companies that are even better positioned to grow and thrive.”

With the separation complete, DTE Energy continues to target a long-term operating EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% off its 2020 original guidance. DTE Energy’s growth is supported by $17 billion of planned utility capital investments over the next five years. These investments are aligned with DTE Energy’s aggressive clean energy targets, including net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and its commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy.

As previously announced, in connection with the spin-off, DTE Energy shareholders retained their current shares of DTE stock. At 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, 2021, DTE shareholders also received a distribution of one share of DT Midstream common stock for every two shares of DTE common stock owned as of the close of business on June 18, 2021, the record date. Fractional shares of DT Midstream common stock were not distributed to DTE Energy shareholders. Instead, the fractional shares of DT Midstream common stock are being aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments to DTE Energy shareholders who would otherwise receive a fractional share of DT Midstream common stock. DTE Energy did not retain any of the outstanding common stock of DT Midstream. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, DTE Energy’s U.S. shareholders (other than those subject to special rules) generally should not recognize gain or loss as a result of the distribution of DT Midstream shares, except with respect to cash received in lieu of fractional shares. DTE Energy shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the U.S. federal, state and local or foreign tax consequences, as applicable, of the spin-off.

