Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew in exclusive negotiations to acquire MC ENERGY in France.
- MC ENERGY owns the energy drink brand, Crazy Tiger that holds a 10% volume market share in the French Off-Trade market
- The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the French company
- The contemplated acquisition of MC ENERGY would give Royal Unibrew exposure to one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the French market
- In 2020, MC ENERGY had a revenue of around DKK 100m and growing at least at the same speed as the energy drinks market in general in France
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0