Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 15:26  |  19   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew in exclusive negotiations to acquire MC ENERGY in France.
  • MC ENERGY owns the energy drink brand, Crazy Tiger that holds a 10% volume market share in the French Off-Trade market
  • The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the French company
  • The contemplated acquisition of MC ENERGY would give Royal Unibrew exposure to one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the French market
  • In 2020, MC ENERGY had a revenue of around DKK 100m and growing at least at the same speed as the energy drinks market in general in France
Wertpapier


