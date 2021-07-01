checkAd

Changes on the dpa supervisory board

Hamburg (ots) - The Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Birgit Wentzien, was
elected to the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency at dpa's 72nd
shareholders' meeting today. She had previously been a co-opted member of the
board.

After their regular three-year term of office, Thomas Düffert, Chairman of the
Executive Board of Madsack Mediengruppe, and Dr. Laurent Fischer, Managing
Publisher of Norbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH and Deputy Chairman of
the dpa supervisory board, received new mandates. Hans Georg Schnücker,
Publisher of VRM GmbH & Co. KG, is retiring from the dpa supervisory board as
his term is expiring and he is not standing for a further term of office.

The entire board:

David Brandstätter, Chairman

Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg

Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman

Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth

Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman

Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen

Gerda Meuer, Secretary

Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin

Herbert Dachs

Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart

Thomas Düffert

Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover

Dr. Peter Frey

Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz

Julia Jäkel

Hamburg

Joachim Knuth

Director-General of NDR, Hamburg

Dr. Stephan Kolschen

Managing Director of Brune-Mettcker Druck- und Verlags-GmbH, Wilhelmshaven

Holger Martens

Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen

Christian Nienhaus

Managing Director, News Media Print of Axel Springer SE, Berlin

Daniel Schöningh

Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich

Achim Twardy

Hamburg

Birgit Wentzien

Editor-in-Chief, Deutschlandfunk, Cologne

Johannes Werle

Chairman of the Management Board, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH,
Düsseldorf

Honorary Chairman of the dpa supervisory board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich

(Chairman of the dpa supervisory board 1996-2014)

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in
Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work
according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from
ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the
leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management
team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman
of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

