Changes on the dpa supervisory board

Hamburg (ots) - The Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Birgit Wentzien, was

elected to the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency at dpa's 72nd

shareholders' meeting today. She had previously been a co-opted member of the

board.



After their regular three-year term of office, Thomas Düffert, Chairman of the

Executive Board of Madsack Mediengruppe, and Dr. Laurent Fischer, Managing

Publisher of Norbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH and Deputy Chairman of

the dpa supervisory board, received new mandates. Hans Georg Schnücker,

Publisher of VRM GmbH & Co. KG, is retiring from the dpa supervisory board as

his term is expiring and he is not standing for a further term of office.









David Brandstätter, Chairman



Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg



Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman



Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth



Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman



Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &

Co. KG, Reutlingen



Gerda Meuer, Secretary



Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin



Herbert Dachs



Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart



Thomas Düffert



Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover



Dr. Peter Frey



Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz



Julia Jäkel



Hamburg



Joachim Knuth



Director-General of NDR, Hamburg



Dr. Stephan Kolschen



Managing Director of Brune-Mettcker Druck- und Verlags-GmbH, Wilhelmshaven



Holger Martens



Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen



Christian Nienhaus



Managing Director, News Media Print of



Daniel Schöningh



Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich



Achim Twardy



Hamburg



Birgit Wentzien



Editor-in-Chief, Deutschlandfunk, Cologne



Johannes Werle



Chairman of the Management Board, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH,

Düsseldorf



Honorary Chairman of the dpa supervisory board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich



(Chairman of the dpa supervisory board 1996-2014)



About dpa:



The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and

other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,

graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in

seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in

Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work

according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from

ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the

leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management

team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman

of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).



Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)



Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media



Pressekontakt:



German Press Agency dpa

Jens Petersen

Head of Corporate Communications

phone: +49 40 4113 32843

mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com





The entire board:David Brandstätter, ChairmanManaging Director of Main-Post GmbH, WürzburgDr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy ChairmanManaging Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, BayreuthValdo Lehari jr., Deputy ChairmanPublisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &Co. KG, ReutlingenGerda Meuer, SecretaryManaging Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, BerlinHerbert DachsManaging Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, StuttgartThomas DüffertChairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, HanoverDr. Peter FreyEditor-in-Chief of ZDF, MainzJulia JäkelHamburgJoachim KnuthDirector-General of NDR, HamburgDr. Stephan KolschenManaging Director of Brune-Mettcker Druck- und Verlags-GmbH, WilhelmshavenHolger MartensManaging Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, LudwigshafenChristian NienhausManaging Director, News Media Print of Axel Springer SE, BerlinDaniel SchöninghManaging Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, MunichAchim TwardyHamburgBirgit WentzienEditor-in-Chief, Deutschlandfunk, CologneJohannes WerleChairman of the Management Board, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH,DüsseldorfHonorary Chairman of the dpa supervisory board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich(Chairman of the dpa supervisory board 1996-2014)About dpa:The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world'sleading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses andother organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports inseven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations inGermany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff workaccording to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently fromideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under theleadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The managementteam, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairmanof the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-mediaPressekontakt:German Press Agency dpaJens PetersenHead of Corporate Communicationsphone: +49 40 4113 32843mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com