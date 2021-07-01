Changes on the dpa supervisory board
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.07.2021, 15:40 | 17 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - The Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Birgit Wentzien, was
elected to the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency at dpa's 72nd
shareholders' meeting today. She had previously been a co-opted member of the
board.
After their regular three-year term of office, Thomas Düffert, Chairman of the
Executive Board of Madsack Mediengruppe, and Dr. Laurent Fischer, Managing
Publisher of Norbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH and Deputy Chairman of
the dpa supervisory board, received new mandates. Hans Georg Schnücker,
Publisher of VRM GmbH & Co. KG, is retiring from the dpa supervisory board as
his term is expiring and he is not standing for a further term of office.
elected to the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency at dpa's 72nd
shareholders' meeting today. She had previously been a co-opted member of the
board.
After their regular three-year term of office, Thomas Düffert, Chairman of the
Executive Board of Madsack Mediengruppe, and Dr. Laurent Fischer, Managing
Publisher of Norbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH and Deputy Chairman of
the dpa supervisory board, received new mandates. Hans Georg Schnücker,
Publisher of VRM GmbH & Co. KG, is retiring from the dpa supervisory board as
his term is expiring and he is not standing for a further term of office.
The entire board:
David Brandstätter, Chairman
Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg
Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman
Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth
Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman
Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen
Gerda Meuer, Secretary
Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin
Herbert Dachs
Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart
Thomas Düffert
Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover
Dr. Peter Frey
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz
Julia Jäkel
Hamburg
Joachim Knuth
Director-General of NDR, Hamburg
Dr. Stephan Kolschen
Managing Director of Brune-Mettcker Druck- und Verlags-GmbH, Wilhelmshaven
Holger Martens
Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen
Christian Nienhaus
Managing Director, News Media Print of Axel Springer SE, Berlin
Daniel Schöningh
Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich
Achim Twardy
Hamburg
Birgit Wentzien
Editor-in-Chief, Deutschlandfunk, Cologne
Johannes Werle
Chairman of the Management Board, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH,
Düsseldorf
Honorary Chairman of the dpa supervisory board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich
(Chairman of the dpa supervisory board 1996-2014)
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in
Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work
according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from
ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the
leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management
team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman
of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
David Brandstätter, Chairman
Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg
Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman
Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth
Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman
Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen
Gerda Meuer, Secretary
Managing Director of Programming, Deutsche Welle, Berlin
Herbert Dachs
Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart
Thomas Düffert
Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover
Dr. Peter Frey
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz
Julia Jäkel
Hamburg
Joachim Knuth
Director-General of NDR, Hamburg
Dr. Stephan Kolschen
Managing Director of Brune-Mettcker Druck- und Verlags-GmbH, Wilhelmshaven
Holger Martens
Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen
Christian Nienhaus
Managing Director, News Media Print of Axel Springer SE, Berlin
Daniel Schöningh
Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich
Achim Twardy
Hamburg
Birgit Wentzien
Editor-in-Chief, Deutschlandfunk, Cologne
Johannes Werle
Chairman of the Management Board, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH,
Düsseldorf
Honorary Chairman of the dpa supervisory board is Karlheinz Röthemeier, Munich
(Chairman of the dpa supervisory board 1996-2014)
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in
Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work
according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from
ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the
leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management
team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman
of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0