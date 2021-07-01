Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Kiosk Trials by Global Airport Solution Provider in Japan

This contactless retrofit solution developed by Japan Aerospace Corporation, called Air Click, has been installed on several kiosks at the departure lounge at Narita Airport Terminal 1. The field test was initiated on June 10 and will run for three months. The kiosks are owned and operated by the solution provider and several SkyTeam airlines, including Air France, KLM, and Korean Air, are joining the field test.

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major airport solution provider for contactless self check-in kiosk trials at Narita Airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.

"We are excited about the ever-increasing interest in Neonode's contactless touch technology in the air transportation domain and the fact that it is now being extensively tested and will be available to international travelers during the Olympics and Paralympics. This is one step towards realizing our vision to transform the way people around the world interact with multi-user machines in public environments," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620



Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-touch-sensor-modules-selected-for-contactless-kiosk-trials-by-global-airport-solution-provid,c3378119

The following files are available for download: