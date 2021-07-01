checkAd

Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Kiosk Trials by Global Airport Solution Provider in Japan

01.07.2021, 15:35   

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major airport solution provider for contactless self check-in kiosk trials at Narita Airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.

This contactless retrofit solution developed by Japan Aerospace Corporation, called Air Click, has been installed on several kiosks at the departure lounge at Narita Airport Terminal 1. The field test was initiated on June 10 and will run for three months. The kiosks are owned and operated by the solution provider and several SkyTeam airlines, including Air France, KLM, and Korean Air, are joining the field test.

"We are excited about the ever-increasing interest in Neonode's contactless touch technology in the air transportation domain and the fact that it is now being extensively tested and will be available to international travelers during the Olympics and Paralympics. This is one step towards realizing our vision to transform the way people around the world interact with multi-user machines in public environments," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

