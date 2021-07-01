RPM to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results on July 26, 2021

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended May 31, 2021 before the stock market opens on Monday, July 26, 2021. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.