DT Midstream Spin-Off from DTE Energy is Complete

DT Midstream is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for electric and gas utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage, and gathering.

DETROIT, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. [ www.dtmidstream.com ] (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, today debuted as an independent, publicly traded company after successfully completing its separation from DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) (“DTE”). Shares of DT Midstream will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) today under the symbol “DTM.”

The Company has a portfolio of integrated assets strategically located in the premier Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville dry gas basins serving key growing markets; a strong balance sheet with low leverage; predictable and robust contracted cash flows; and a mature environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment.

“This is a historic day for DTM as we begin our journey as a premier, independent midstream company,” said David Slater, President and CEO of DT Midstream. “I am incredibly excited about our opportunities going forward. DTM will be distinctive in the sector connecting world class natural gas basins to high quality markets.”

DTM’s integrated asset portfolio includes 900 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate gas pipelines, 290 miles of intrastate lateral pipelines, and over 1,000 miles of gathering lines. It also owns and operates 94 Bcf of regulated gas storage capacity in Michigan.

Corporate Social Responsibility

DTM’s ESG program, developed during a 20-year history as part of DTE Energy, is focused on environmental stewardship and maintaining a diverse and safe environment for its employees. The company remains strongly committed to serving its customers and to supporting its communities through focused contributions and the vibrant volunteerism of its team.