MONTREAL, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021.



The company will hold an analyst call on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-747-9564 and quoting the reservation number 21995868. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21995868 then follow the system prompts.

For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, CEO

Tel.: 438-817-9917

OR

Benoit Alain, CFO

514-917-6454

OR

John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance

Tel.: 514-707-2542

Web: www.velan.com