checkAd

Tego Cyber Inc. Co-Founder and Cyber Security Executive Troy Wilkinson Awarded OnCon Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that its co-founder, Troy Wilkinson, was awarded OnCon's Top 50 …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that its co-founder, Troy Wilkinson, was awarded OnCon's Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award. Today, Troy serves as the Global Director, Cybersecurity Operations, for Interpublic Group, one of the world's largest advertising and communications companies.

Foto: Accesswire

The Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award is a peer award determined by assessing an information security professional's contributions to his or her organization and the industry. Winners represent the top information security professionals in the world and are recognized as exceptional leaders who have made a considerable impact on their organization and to the information security community.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers with this award," said Troy Wilkinson, co-founder of Tego Cyber Inc. "The cybersecurity industry is evolving in front of our eyes. I am encouraged with the number of newcomers to our industry who are making a significant impact in stopping cyber criminals. I am grateful to be selected for this award and intend to pay it forward to others in the industry through information sharing and collaboration."

The winners were announced virtually on June 29, 2021 at the OnCon Icon Awards at the OnCon Information Security Conference 2021.

About Troy Wilkinson

Troy Wilkinson began his career serving others as a Law Enforcement officer. He commanded a Joint Terrorism Task Force, was a lead bomb investigator, and violent crime and homicide detective however his greatest achievement in the field of law enforcement came from his ability and skill investigating and prosecuting digital crimes. Wilkinson was recruited by the U.S. State Department to train police officers in Kosovo on cyber investigations. Working under the George W Bush and Barrack Obama presidencies, he was a top U.S. cyber investigator seconded to the United Nations and European Union to lead investigations into political corruption, organized crime, war crimes, financial crimes and terrorism. Wilkinson is currently the Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations at the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), a global provider of marketing solutions. With 51,200 employees in all major world markets, IPG's companies specialize in advertising, digital marketing, communications planning, media, public relations and specialty marketing. Prior to his current position, Wilkinson served as the Chief Information Security Officer for several global companies. Wilkinson is a worldwide speaker on cybersecurity, co-authored an Amazon Best Seller, and is a featured speaker for many news outlets. He is a consultant with cybersecurity venture capital firms and has contributed to numerous nationally syndicated publications on cybersecurity topics including ransomware, DDoS, cyber-crime trends, and cyber security careers.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tego Cyber Inc. Co-Founder and Cyber Security Executive Troy Wilkinson Awarded OnCon Top 50 Information Security Professional of the Year Award LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that its co-founder, Troy Wilkinson, was awarded OnCon's Top 50 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Ximen Mining Corporate Update
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons ...
Trifecta Gold Ltd. Closes Fully Subscribed $2 Million Private Placement
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...