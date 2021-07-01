Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
- (PLX AI) – Duerr acquired 100% of the German engineering company Hekuma, with sales of around €40 million.
- The company is one of the leading suppliers of automatic systems for the large-scale production of disposable plastic products used in medication, diagnostics and laboratory technology
- Hekuma’s product range perfectly complements the Medtech range of automation specialist Teamtechnik, which is also part of the Dürr Group
- Dürr acquired a majority stake in Teamtechnik in February, forming the platform for the targeted growth in the medical technology sector
