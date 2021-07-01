checkAd

Smart Elevator Market Worth $31.77 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2021- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Smart Elevator Market by Offering (Solution [Control System {Security Control, Elevator Control, Access Control}, Maintenance System, Communication System], Services [New Installation, Modernization, Maintenance]), and End Use (Residential, Commercial)– Global Forecast to 2028", published by Meticulous Research, the smart elevator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $31.77 billion by 2028.

Smart elevator includes intelligent elevator solutions for automated vertical transportation. Smart elevator enables state monitoring, remote management, data statics, and maintenance & fault alarming. These elevators are faster and more efficient as compared to conventional elevators and reduce the maintenance cost. These elevators use smart grouping technology for grouping passengers based on their floor preference. Smart elevators are being used in the residential and commercial sectors to reduce waiting time at lobbies and achieve energy efficiency.

The growth of the overall smart elevator market is mainly attributed to the construction of high-rise buildings, the need for efficient vertical transportation systems, and advancements in elevators such as destination control, integration of IoT, smartphone-based control options, and enhanced rider security. Also, the rising strategic initiatives by market players to develop intelligent elevator solutions specific to the client requirements is a major factor strengthening the market growth in recent years.

On the other hand, the high initial investment required for installing new smart elevators along with modernizing the existing ones is one of the key factors challenging the growth of this market to a certain extent. Also, problems with the deployment of smart components with existing elevators and security issues are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The overall smart elevator market is segmented based on offering, end user, and geography.

Based on offering, the smart elevator market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2021, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall smart elevator market. Factors such as the need for reducing waiting and traveling time, increased rider security, and the adoption of various types of elevator access solutions are driving the growth of this segment. The control and security systems are equipped with access control features that limit the entry of unauthorized persons that add another layer of security to the system, which increases the security. These innovations in smart elevators are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

