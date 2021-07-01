checkAd

American National Announces Two New Indices and Strategies to ASIA Plus 7 & 10

GALVESTON, Texas, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National is enhancing and expanding its industry leading Strategy Indexed Annuity PLUS flexible premium products. In addition to the current crediting strategies based on the S&P 500 index; ASIA PLUS 7 & 10 will now offer two new index crediting strategies. These new strategies include a low volatility strategy based on the S&P MARC 5% Excess Return Index and a large-cap growth strategy based on the Nasdaq-100 Index.

“The ANICO Strategy Indexed Annuity Plus series was already one of the most competitive indexed annuity products in the industry with its S&P 500 strategy choices, flexible premium option and Lifetime Income Rider currently with a 7.2% fixed rollup rate,” stated David A. Behrens, Executive Vice President of American National Insurance Company, “These two new indices and strategies will now give our agents and their clients more flexibility and choice for their annuity premium allocations.”

S&P 500 Index
The S&P 500 is a capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on US stock exchanges. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. There is over USD 11.2 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately USD 4.6 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization. The companies that are tracked are selected by committee and must meet certain criteria before making the list of eligible companies.

S&P MARC 5% Excess Return Index (S&P MARC 5% Index)
The S&P MARC 5% Index is a derivative index of the S&P 500 designed to manage market volatility. The S&P MARC 5% (Multi-Asset Risk Control) Index seeks to provide multi-asset diversification within a simple risk weighting framework, tracking three underlying component indices that represent equities, commodities, and fixed income. For purposes of the S&P MARC 5% Index, an excess return version of the S&P 500 is calculated from the S&P 500 Total Return Index and is used as the underlying equities component index. The weighted strategy is rebalanced daily to maintain a target volatility of 5%. In low-volatility environments, the S&P MARC 5% Index risk control mechanism increases market exposure to riskier assets by increasing the allocation to the index (up to a leveraged position of 150%).

Nasdaq-100 Index
The Nasdaq-100 Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies. The companies selected are based on an annual ranking of all eligible companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The value for this index is published multiple times a day and includes an opening market value and a closing market value.

About American National
American National Group, Inc. is the parent company of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates.  American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

For corporate and investor relations information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Traie Franklin (888) 501-4043





