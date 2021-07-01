Regarding Dismissal of a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company
On 1 July 2021 AB “Žemaitijos pienas” received received a request of Virginia Vaitkuvienė, a member of the Supervisory Board, to be released from her current duties as a Member of the Supervisory Board. The Company will examine this request and take decisions in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.
