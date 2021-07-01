checkAd

MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

01.07.2021

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), for its tender offer for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNST) ("Constellation").

The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the tender offer, which is scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021, unless extended in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement by and among Constellation, MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc. ("Purchaser"). The tender offer is subject to various other conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Constellation shares and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, as previously announced.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as financial advisor to MorphoSys and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal advisor. Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Constellation and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal advisor.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

