New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Institutional Investment Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which New Providence Asset Management L.P. ("New Providence"), a registered investment adviser based in New York, NY, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

New Providence was founded in 2003 by John Vogelstein, who serves as the firm's Chairman, and is currently run by a team led by CEO Andrew Vogelstein and CIO Pier Friend. The firm is an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") for institutions, foundations, endowments, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. New Providence's capabilities will further enhance Colony's institutional investment team. Colony will provide New Providence's institutional clients with additional services and support, and its ultra-high net worth clients with a full suite of family office and wealth management services. John Vogelstein will serve as Colony's Vice-Chair, Andrew Vogelstein will join Colony's executive team as President of Colony's Institutional Advisory Services, and Pier Friend will serve as Chief Investment Officer of Colony's Institutional Advisory Services.

"The talented New Providence team will immediately strengthen and broaden our capabilities in key service areas and in an important wealth market," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "New Providence has developed strong fiduciary practices and differentiated investment services for select families, foundations and endowments. We believe that these competencies will be a substantial addition to the value proposition of our national enterprise."

"We are very pleased that the New Providence team will be joining Colony in our eighth merger so far this year, further demonstrating our strong M&A momentum on behalf of our partner firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This is an important strategic merger for Colony, expanding its ability to meet the sophisticated needs of ultra-high net worth clients and select institutions.

"This is our second transaction in the OCIO space as we continue to increase our presence in this market, and it also expands our footprint in the ultra-high net worth sector. Supporting the growth of our partner firms through our leading M&A capabilities and access to permanent capital are core elements of our value proposition."