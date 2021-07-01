checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dorothea
Last name(s): Gattineau

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMT Scharf AG

b) LEI
529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005751986

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.86 EUR 3038.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.86 EUR 3038.98 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69376  01.07.2021 



