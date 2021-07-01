VIZIO Announces Certifications For Open Addressable Ready Tech Ecosystem

“Addressable advertising is going to play an important role in the future of TV advertising, and we are working to ensure scale, standards and technology to power this future,” said Zeev Neumeier, Chief Innovation Officer for VIZIO and steering community tech lead for Project OAR. “These partner certifications expand the OAR ecosystem so platforms and participants can use their preferred tech stacks or existing solutions.”

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach have met the technology specifications of the Open Addressable Ready (OAR) specifications and are certified by VIZIO for successfully enabling addressable campaigns. This announcement comes on the heels of VIZIO surpassing 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S. and successfully launching live addressable TV ad campaigns with top TV networks.

Founded by VIZIO, Project OAR is a consortium of America’s leading media companies created to establish a common technology for dynamic, addressable advertising management for TV. The OAR standard helps optimize ad inventory and utilize unsold and underperforming inventory, while also highlighting how to target different demographics and specific regions with localized ad content.

The certification symbolizes that the vendors have proven their commitment to driving addressable TV forward by working directly with VIZIO on watermarking and decisioning technologies. This small circle of OAR-certified partners provides a distinction in the industry for addressable-ready companies who are helping to drive and enable the future of addressable TV. Working closely with VIZIO, the following partners have completed testing with several executing addressable campaigns across VIZIO TVs:

LTN Global’s metadata signaling services are compatible with every partner in the advertising ecosystem, and its workflow automations support every business model, including MASO/ SASO, programmatic advertising and traditional competitive separation agreements. “We’ve been working with VIZIO since the beginning and they’ve changed the course of addressable advertising,” said Malik Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LTN. “Their open and collaborative approach has paved the way for networks to galvanize their ad business through addressable advertising at scale.”