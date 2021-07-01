HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors

HSBC Asset Management today announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable Investing at Rosenberg Equities, respectively.

With HSBC Asset Management’s backing, Radiant ESG will become RadiantESG Global Investors, a female-owned, independent asset management firm focused on next generation ESG investment opportunities for institutional and wealth management clients worldwide.

The RadiantESG team has deep expertise in equity investing and ESG data analysis, research and insight. Heidi and Kathryn have over 50 years’ combined experience and each spent two decades at Rosenberg Equities, which they led to become the first fully ESG-integrated quant firm in 2017.

RadiantESG Global Investors intends to launch the next phase of their growth later this year with two investment strategies anchored on its proprietary ‘Positive Change’ concept of ESG which captures ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned companies. The strategies will aim to address shifts in demographics and growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

The newly formed firm intends to grow its team over the course of the year and will seek an additional strategic partner to assist with infrastructure and distribution in the US and key markets.

Nicolas Moreau, CEO at HSBC Asset Management commented: “The essence of true global leadership is to change the status quo and this partnership is a perfect example of a direct social impact investment, demonstrating our commitment to furthering diversity in the asset management industry. When investing is combined with a team built upon diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurism, truly great outcomes are possible for our clients.

“RadiantESG has a powerful value proposition, credibility in the marketplace and a solid foundation for delivering strong risk adjusted returns. We’re compelled by the unique approach Heidi and Kathryn have developed and are excited to have the opportunity to support the launch of a female-owned asset management firm with a deep commitment to ESG and a successful track record of delivering sustainable investment strategies.”