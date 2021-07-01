checkAd

HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 16:39  |  56   |   |   

HSBC Asset Management today announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable Investing at Rosenberg Equities, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005634/en/

With HSBC Asset Management’s backing, Radiant ESG will become RadiantESG Global Investors, a female-owned, independent asset management firm focused on next generation ESG investment opportunities for institutional and wealth management clients worldwide.

The RadiantESG team has deep expertise in equity investing and ESG data analysis, research and insight. Heidi and Kathryn have over 50 years’ combined experience and each spent two decades at Rosenberg Equities, which they led to become the first fully ESG-integrated quant firm in 2017.

RadiantESG Global Investors intends to launch the next phase of their growth later this year with two investment strategies anchored on its proprietary ‘Positive Change’ concept of ESG which captures ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned companies. The strategies will aim to address shifts in demographics and growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

The newly formed firm intends to grow its team over the course of the year and will seek an additional strategic partner to assist with infrastructure and distribution in the US and key markets.

Nicolas Moreau, CEO at HSBC Asset Management commented: “The essence of true global leadership is to change the status quo and this partnership is a perfect example of a direct social impact investment, demonstrating our commitment to furthering diversity in the asset management industry. When investing is combined with a team built upon diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurism, truly great outcomes are possible for our clients.

“RadiantESG has a powerful value proposition, credibility in the marketplace and a solid foundation for delivering strong risk adjusted returns. We’re compelled by the unique approach Heidi and Kathryn have developed and are excited to have the opportunity to support the launch of a female-owned asset management firm with a deep commitment to ESG and a successful track record of delivering sustainable investment strategies.”

Seite 1 von 3
HSBC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors HSBC Asset Management today announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial Banking Clients
07.06.21
HSBC Opens up API Suite With New Developer Portal