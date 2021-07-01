In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Kang talks about how energy transition is “inherently, characteristically diverse and complex.” Reacting to the IEA’s May 2021 report on pathways to net-zero emissions by 2050, Kang says the IEA scenario—which envisions the global power mix being 90% renewables and 10% nuclear—“is too ambitious and impractical.”

In the latest episode of the new CERAWeek Conversations series for 2021, Joe Kang, president of the International Gas Union (IGU), whose members represent more than 95% of the global gas market, discusses why “gas supply is a catalyst for the energy transition;” how LNG’s flexibility allowed for “tremendous performance in this dire situation” during the pandemic-induced market shocks of 2020; and looking ahead to the 2022 World Gas Congress being “a living laboratory for testing new technologies.”

“Given that the present global energy mix is 30% oil, 27% coal, 26% natural gas and less than 10% renewable, the energy transition is a time-consuming, expensive, step-by-step process. How can you change the whole landscape in less than 30 years?,” he says.

Speaking of the varying challenges that developed, developing and underdeveloped countries face in meeting net-zero goals, Kang says that “different patients with different diseases should have a different prescription. We don’t have a panacea in the energy issue. There is no yellow brick road in energy issues.”

The complete video is available at: https://ondemand.ceraweek.com/cwc

Podcast version available: CERAWeek Conversations is also available via audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Stitcher.

Selected excerpts:

Interview Recorded Tuesday, June 22, 2021

(Edited slightly for brevity only)