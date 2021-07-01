International Gas Union President Joe Kang Why Natural Gas is a “Hand-in-Hand” Partner to Renewables, the Future of LNG is “Very Bright” and Why There is “No Yellow Brick Road in Energy Issues”
In the latest episode of the new CERAWeek Conversations series for 2021, Joe Kang, president of the International Gas Union (IGU), whose members represent more than 95% of the global gas market, discusses why “gas supply is a catalyst for the energy transition;” how LNG’s flexibility allowed for “tremendous performance in this dire situation” during the pandemic-induced market shocks of 2020; and looking ahead to the 2022 World Gas Congress being “a living laboratory for testing new technologies.”
In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Kang talks about how energy transition is “inherently, characteristically diverse and complex.” Reacting to the IEA’s May 2021 report on pathways to net-zero emissions by 2050, Kang says the IEA scenario—which envisions the global power mix being 90% renewables and 10% nuclear—“is too ambitious and impractical.”
“Given that the present global energy mix is 30% oil, 27% coal, 26% natural gas and less than 10% renewable, the energy transition is a time-consuming, expensive, step-by-step process. How can you change the whole landscape in less than 30 years?,” he says.
Speaking of the varying challenges that developed, developing and underdeveloped countries face in meeting net-zero goals, Kang says that “different patients with different diseases should have a different prescription. We don’t have a panacea in the energy issue. There is no yellow brick road in energy issues.”
Selected excerpts:
Interview Recorded Tuesday, June 22, 2021
(Edited slightly for brevity only)
-
On global LNG demand during the pandemic years and drivers of future growth:
“I’m really surprised to see the performance in 2020. Everyone predicted that the LNG [market] would be down. But we saw the 12th year of continuous growth. 2020 was no exception. We had a tremendous performance in this dire situation.”
“LNG has a great advantage for its flexibility and agility. In 2020 [during] the pandemic we actually made progress in terms of consumption especially as oil and coal consumption were down almost 30% from 2019. LNG is different because we did have a huge drop right after the pandemic, but this winter there was a real spike in demand. Thanks to LNG we can manage the huge ups and downs of energy consumption.”
