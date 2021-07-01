checkAd

TEDU Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tarena International, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TEDU) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tarena securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tedu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tedu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tarena you have until August 23, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

