checkAd

CNH Industrial announces senior appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 17:00  |  18   |   |   

London, July 1, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has appointed Scott Moran as Chief CNH Industrial Business System Officer and Kelly Tolbert as Chief Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Transformation Officer. In these positions, Mr. Moran and Ms. Tolbert will join the Company’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT), an operational decision-making body of CNH Industrial.

These executive appointments form part of CNH Industrial’s revitalized emphasis on customer centricity and further reinforce the Company’s commitment to Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability.

“I am delighted to welcome Kelly and Scott, whose extensive professional experience will be invaluable as we constantly improve our organization and strive for excellence,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “Scott will lead the design, implementation, and ongoing development of the new CNH Industrial Business System, which will build on World Class Manufacturing to create a more comprehensive corporate-wide program that drives continuous improvement in all facets of our organization. His absolute command of both the strategic and tactical aspects of Lean implementation and execution will be an important resource.

“Kelly possesses an exceptional background in organizational evolution, a deep understanding of the value and imperative of diversity and inclusion, and an unsurpassed dedication to finding, hiring, and developing top talent. These attributes make Kelly the ideal champion for our Company’s, and my personal, commitment to Diversity and Inclusion and ESG. Both appointments will accelerate our journey toward becoming a less complex and more agile Company to best serve our customers and dealers.”

Mr. Moran joins CNH Industrial from Next Level Partners (NLP), where as a Principal he led over 80 organizations through strategy deployment process implementations and Kaizen (Lean) driven transformations. Prior to joining NLP, Scott Moran held various leadership positions at Textron, Inc, a global multi-industry business. He has 30+ years of experience in quality, operations, strategic planning, Lean/Six-Sigma and general management in automotive, energy and capital equipment markets working for public and private global businesses.

Ms. Tolbert joins CNH Industrial from Stellantis, where she most recently served as Vice President of Global Talent, Leadership & Learning and Global HRBP for HR. In this role, Kelly Tolbert led the design and implementation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ global diversity & inclusion strategy, assumed all talent management responsibilities for the Stellantis merger, and spearheaded global reorganization projects across Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ industrial business units to support strategic technology objectives. Kelly Tolbert has more than 20 years of experience in people development, organizational design and employee engagement across a range of industries including manufacturing, non-profit, technology and public relations.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

        
Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial announces senior appointments London, July 1, 2021 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has appointed Scott Moran as Chief CNH Industrial Business System Officer and Kelly Tolbert as Chief Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Transformation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus