Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the integration of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging

Düsseldorf, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at a virtual European event, the newly named FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe and FUJIFILM Europe’s existing European medical business (hereinafter referred to as “Fujifilm”) presented a complete and integrated portfolio of diagnostic products and services, including CT, MRI, X-ray, AI, PACS, endoscopy and ultrasound systems. Today's launch follows the completion of Fujifilm's acquisition and takeover of Hitachi's Diagnostic Imaging-related business on 31 March 2021 for 179 billion yen (€1.3 billion), with the newly named FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe also launching today.

Presenting a more comprehensive portfolio to an audience of key opinion leaders in the medical community, customers and the media, the synergy of FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe and Fujifilm is central to the growth strategy of the Japanese multinational in Europe, as Fujifilm looks to establish itself as a healthcare market leader. Combining the two organisations’ product line-ups enhances Fujifilm's overall capability to offer a comprehensive solution that caters to a broad range of clinical needs.

As a result of this strengthened offer, Fujifilm intends to significantly expand its diagnostics business globally as one of the Group's leading growth drivers, aiming to achieve a turnover of 860 billion yen (€6.6 billion) within the next three years; a growth of more than 50% compared to the fiscal year ending March 2020.

Today's virtual event presented the European medical community with a comprehensive healthcare portfolio. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's expertise in CT, MRI and ultrasound, combined with Fujifilm’s business’ core capabilities in x-ray, endoscopy, women's health, AI, PACS and IVD, allow the company to maximise its services and products in several areas of prevention and diagnosis for the benefit of patients in Europe.

Highlights of the enhanced portfolio that demonstrate this new strength include:

1)   FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's high-image-quality and robust CT combined with Fujifilm’s AI technology platform REiLI, and SYNAPSE 3D, which supports post-processing, offering a low dose solution to radiology departments and total support from imaging to diagnosis.

2)   An enhanced Fujifilm offering to a wider range of hospital departments, including gynaecology, surgery and urology. For example, the clinical application of FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe's ultrasound technology in surgery provides a platform for Fujifilm’s new introduction of surgical endoscopes and SYNAPSE 3D.

