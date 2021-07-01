checkAd

Hub Group Recognized With Three Supply Chain Sustainability Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 17:00  |  19   |   |   

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announces today that it has been recognized with three awards for sustainability in the supply chain: Food Logistics Top Green Provider, Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner for 2021, and EcoVadis Bronze medal.

  • For the second year in a row, Hub Group is a Food Logistics Top Green Provider, which recognizes companies that enhance sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.
  • For over 10 years, Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner has listed Hub Group as one of the top 75 companies for going above and beyond in ensuring its supply chain is socially and environmentally friendly.
  • As an EcoVadis Bronze company, Hub Group is recognized for its industry-leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices by the most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it is an honor to continue to be recognized as top in the industry for our efforts to measure and reduce the supply chain’s impact on our environment,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As an early pioneer of greenhouse gas-friendly transportation alternatives, we continue to invest in the long-term success of our customers and the environment. Most recently we started testing electric trucks and we have automated the process to quantify and report the CO2 emissions for all our customers.”

Over the last three years, Hub Group has saved over 9.7 billion pounds of carbon emissions through its efficient network, and reduces its carbon footprint at its corporate headquarters, which is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified.

To learn more about Hub Group’s 50th anniversary and its sustainability practices visit https://www.hubgroup.com/50years.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source Hub Group, Inc

Contact: Jennifer Telek, 630 217 4772





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hub Group Recognized With Three Supply Chain Sustainability Awards OAK BROOK, Ill., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announces today that it has been recognized with three awards for sustainability in the supply chain: Food Logistics Top Green Provider, Inbound Logistics Green Supply …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus