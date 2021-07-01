Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas

“I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan,” said Kylie Jenner. “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.”

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announces the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with new and improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with refreshed packaging. Consumers will now be able to shop the brand globally through select brick and mortar retailers and a new Direct-to-Consumer website launching July 15 that offers access to both Kylie's cosmetics and skincare brands for the first time.

Kylie Jenner originally embarked on her beauty business in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits - a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners in one ready-to-go kit. Since then, Kylie has expanded her beauty empire across multiple categories, launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin, as well as grown her cosmetics brand to become the most-followed beauty brand in the world, with her unique annual collections and frequent online sell outs.

Now, Kylie and COTY continue to expand her beauty empire with new and improved formulas that are clean and vegan, without compromising high performance, high pigment, and long-lasting color. These updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients. All products have been formulated with carefully selected ingredients that help improve and support the skin’s healthy appearance.

“We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really at the forefront of everything Gen Z wants”, said Sue Y. Nabi, Coty’s CEO. “Kylie Cosmetics is followed by many millions of people across the world. Our new online platform, along with selected retailers, allows consumers to buy their whole beauty routine in one space, from the cleanser to the moisturizer, the highlighter, or the lip color.”

The revamped Kylie Cosmetics has strong consumer test results to support its efficacy. The new and upgraded formula of Matte Liquid Lipstick is long-lasting with a budge-resistant 8-hour wear time*, while the new lip liner is waterproof** and long-lasting for up to 24-hours*. During an additional consumer test of the new Pressed Blush Powder, 100% agree that it is comfortable to wear and doesn’t dry out the skin***. Included in this relaunch is Kylie Cosmetics latest innovation of Kyliner Gel Pencil - Kylie’s secret to creating her signature ultra-defined eyeliner looks. Available in 15 waterproof shades and two finishes, this ultra-creamy, ultra-gliding formula delivers perfect one-stroke application. More information on all the consumer test results can be found on KylieCosmetics.com.