Eurofins Scientific SE Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 30 June 2021

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

ANNEXE B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE – E1013

2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
N/ A

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
191,328,504

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
 328,722,487

5. Origin of the changeiii

  • Exercise of stock options and warrants
  • Subscription of class C beneficiary units

6. Date when the change occurred
30 June 2021

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

