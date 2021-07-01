checkAd

FAT Brands Inc. Announces Pricing of $350 Million Whole Business Securitization Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 17:05  |  29   |   |   

Proceeds to Finance Acquisition of Global Franchise Group

Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced that it has priced an offering of $350,000,000 principal amount of FGFG Series 2021-1 Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes (the “Notes”). This transaction has been structured as a whole business securitization transaction through FAT Brands GFG Royalty I, LLC (“FAT GFG Royalty” or the “Issuer”). The transaction is FAT Brands’ fourth successful securitization and the largest to date. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to finance the acquisition of Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity, Inc. and Lion Capital LLP in a transaction announced on June 28, 2021. The notes were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 6.81% per annum.

Closing Date   Class   Seniority   Principal Balance   Coupon   Weighted Average Life (Years)   Non-Call Period (Months)   Anticipated Call Date   Final Legal Maturity Date
7/22/21   A-2   Senior   $ 209,000,000       6.00 %     2.01       6     7/25/2023   7/25/2051
7/22/21   B-2   Senior Subordinated   $ 84,000,000       7.00 %     2.01       6     7/25/2023   7/25/2051
7/22/21   M-2   Subordinated   $ 57,000,000       9.50 %     2.01       6     7/25/2023   7/25/2051
                                                 

Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO of FAT Brands, commented, “We are very proud to announce the pricing of the FAT GFG Series 2021-1 whole business securitization. This transaction represents our largest to date and was driven by very strong investor demand for this issuance as well as great execution by Jefferies as sole underwriter. This transaction enables FAT Brands to complete the transformative acquisition of Global Franchise Group.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. Announces Pricing of $350 Million Whole Business Securitization Transaction Proceeds to Finance Acquisition of Global Franchise Group Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus