FAT Brands Inc. Announces Pricing of $350 Million Whole Business Securitization Transaction

Proceeds to Finance Acquisition of Global Franchise Group



Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced that it has priced an offering of $350,000,000 principal amount of FGFG Series 2021-1 Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes (the “Notes”). This transaction has been structured as a whole business securitization transaction through FAT Brands GFG Royalty I, LLC (“FAT GFG Royalty” or the “Issuer”). The transaction is FAT Brands’ fourth successful securitization and the largest to date. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to finance the acquisition of Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity, Inc. and Lion Capital LLP in a transaction announced on June 28, 2021. The notes were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 6.81% per annum.