Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 17:15  |  17   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) 

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant:

Gamesys Group plc

Name of scheme:

Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

01 January 2021

To:

30 June 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

374,666 ordinary shares

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 ordinary shares

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

367,666 ordinary shares

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,000 ordinary shares

         

Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant:

Gamesys Group plc

Name of scheme:

Gamesys Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

01 January 2021

To:

30 June 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

150,000 ordinary shares

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

50,000 ordinary shares

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 ordinary shares

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

200,000 ordinary shares

         

Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant:

Gamesys Group plc

Name of scheme:

Gamesys Group plc Share Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

01 January 2021

To:

30 June 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

0 ordinary shares

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

140,000 ordinary shares

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

55,605 ordinary shares

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

84,395 ordinary shares

         

Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653899/Gamesys-Group-PLC-announces-Block-Li ...

Disclaimer

