Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q2 2021 trading update

Oslo, 1 July 2021

You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q2 2021 trading update on Thursday 15 July 2021.

Quarterly Trading Update Release
Time: 15 July 2021 at 07:00 CEST

The press release and presentation materials for the second quarter 2021 trading update will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Trading Update
Time: 15 July 2021 2021 at 14:00 CEST

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call. This will also be the opportunity to comment further on the recently-closed eBay Classifieds Group transaction and the key assets and strengths of the new Adevinta. The whole new Adevinta Executive team will participate in the event.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/enpou7ao. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:
Norway: +47 23 96 0 264
UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000
USA: +1 631 510 74 95

Confirmation code: 2540506

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

The Q2 2021 financial report will be released on 30 August 2021.

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations
Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications
+33 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital
marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to
connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to
real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta's portfolio spans more than
40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately
three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked
leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay
Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and
InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from
Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs
6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Disclaimer

