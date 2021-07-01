checkAd

HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is happy to announce that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (the "NPN") Cloud Service Provider program and entered into purchase agreements for NVIDIA GPU's with a total contract value of more than US$66 million.

NVIDIA Partner Network

Joining the NPN program is a significant step towards HIVE's growth strategy and its future plans to expand into Enterprise Cloud services focused on High Performance Computing ("HPC") workloads. Acceptance into the NTN program provides the Company with access to NVIDIA's ecosystem, partners, customers and deep industry expertise. These benefits will enable HIVE to transition towards Enterprise Cloud seamlessly by leveraging NVIDIA's technical leadership.

Data Center Grade GPU Cards

HIVE has committed to purchase NVIDIA GPU's with a total contract value of over US$66 million. These cards will be delivered over the remaining months of calendar 2021 with deliveries arriving each month. "HIVE has always had the ability to change course when required since being the first blockchain company to go public in 2017", said Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE. Frank continued, "Our investment in NVIDIA GPU's strengthens HIVE's to remain nimble and gives us the power to pivot in this ever changing and dynamic industry."

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we source only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

