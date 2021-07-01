checkAd

ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands

ams AG: ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands

ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands

Munich, Germany and Premstaetten, Austria (1 July 2021) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the close of the sale of the North America-based Digital Systems business (DS) in the USA, Canada and Mexico to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands. DS primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers. With a long history of working together spanning decades, the close relationship and mutual understanding of each other's business is a strong point for the customer base. ams OSRAM and Acuity Brands agreed not to disclose financial details.
 

For further information
Media Relations

Amy Flécher
Vice President Corporate
Communications and Marketing
T: +43 664 8816 2121
press@ams.com
ams-osram.com

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

ams AG: ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands

01.07.2021 / 17:30

