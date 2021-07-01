checkAd

Japanese Record-Breaking Anime Blockbuster Film EVANGELION 3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME to Launch Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 13th

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere (outside of Japan) of the highly anticipated Japanese anime blockbuster EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on August 13th. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final chapter of the new theatrical edition of Evangelion. The anime film – which is the highest-grossing in all movies by chief director Hideaki Anno and most-watched movie in Japanese theatres in 2021- is from directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda as well as legendary creator, screenwriter and chief director Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla). To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous movies, EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE., EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE., EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. to fans in more than 240 countries and territories.

Japanese Record-Breaking Anime Blockbuster Film EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME to Launch Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 13th

The blockbuster franchise is a Japanese anime pop culture phenomenon based on the story of Evangelion, an artificial human and multipurpose humanoid weapon, and the Angels, an unknown life-form which takes place after the Earth has been shattered by a cataclysmic event. The film features all original voice actors including Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura and uses the latest imaging technology to showcase the personalities and relationships of its unique characters as they fight for survival. It will be dubbed in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian, and offer subtitles in 28 languages.

Since the TV series first aired in 1995, the Evangelion franchise has had a significant impact on Japanese pop culture and has elevated the anime genre worldwide. The legendary anime franchise was then reborn as a new movie series Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition in 2007 and this fourth and final movie released across theatres in Japan in March has gone on to break records, both for Hideaki Anno’s films and also as Japan’s most-watched theatrical movie of the year. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on Amazon Prime Video will be the latest version of the film which includes revised scenes and is releasing across theatres now in Japan.

