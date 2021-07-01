Hexatronic acquires duct and tube manufacturer Weterings in the Netherlands

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has acquired 100% of the shares of H. Weterings Galgeweg BV (“Weterings”) in the Netherlands. Weterings produces ducts and tubes for the telecommunication and agriculture market. The enterprise value amounts to approximately 5.6 MEUR with an additional consideration of up to 2.8 MEUR. The fixed purchase price is paid partly in cash and partly through newly issued shares. Weterings is expected to generate an EBITDA of 1.6 MEUR in the current year.

Weterings

Weterings was founded in 1945 and is a producer of a wide range of high-quality ducts, tubes and hoses used for protection of cables and transportation of liquids and gases. The main applications are for the FTTH and the agricultural market. The company has large and variable production capacity resulting in short lead-times and high customer satisfaction.

The sellers are the three directors of the company who will remain in their current roles.

Purchase price and financing

Weterings has generated sales of 15 MEUR with an EBITDA of 1.6 MEUR in the last twelve months. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings, adding 0.29 SEK per Hexatronic share in the first full year after close.

The purchase price amounts to 5.6 MEUR on a debt-free basis with an additional consideration of up to 2.8 MEUR based on EBITDA for the coming two years. The fixed purchase price will be paid 80% in cash and 20% in newly issued shares. The purchase price equates to a valuation multiple of 3.4 to 5.2 times EBITDA for the last twelve months. In addition to the purchase price Hexatronic will invest 3.4 MEUR to increase capacity.

The acquisition is being financed by a senior bank loan from Danske Bank. Net debt/EBITDA for Hexatronic Group following the transaction is expected to be approximately 1.37x.

The acquisition took place today, July 1, 2021, through a transfer of shares, and Weterings will be consolidated into Hexatronic Group from today.

Comments from Hexatronic CEO

“We are very pleased to welcome the team of Weterings to Hexatronic Group. The acquisition is strategic and will increase Hexatronic’s manufacturing capacity for high quality ducts and the facility is well located for manufacturing ducts to several important and larger markets in central Europe”, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.