Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration

Agreement continues Sound by JBL development for a premium audio solution and listening experience in Cardo motorcycle helmet products.

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems has announced that it has extended their cooperation with HARMAN to together continue setting the benchmark for premium audio quality for motorcycle communications systems. The broader collaboration between Cardo Systems and HARMAN will include new integrated JBL -produced and –branded speakers delivering superior audio experience to users of Cardo's units world-wide.

Cardo Systems extends partnership with JBL

Cardo Systems has been at the forefront of motorcycle communication for over 17 years, innovating and positively changing the way that riders communicate while on the move. Since 2004, the brand has pioneered the developments for Bluetooth communication systems and puts user experience at the heart of the product's design and functionality.

Through extensive market research, the team at Cardo Systems learned that aside from performance and ease of use; sound quality is one of the most important features to a customer. Constantly pushing to innovate and develop, Cardo Systems introduced premium integrated audio solution through its PACKTALK and Freecom products that are powered by JBL.

The Sound by JBL agreement comes on top of Cardo's leading Dynamic Mesh Communication intercom technology in its PACKTALK units, and natural voice operation available in its Packtalk and Freecom 4+ units. The collaboration between both brands will continue to benefit users who are wanting to experience premium sound quality for their ride with JBL speakers featured in future Cardo Systems products.

Johnny Williams, VP and GM for Embedded Audio at HARMAN said "JBL sound powers life's most exciting moments and our extended relationship marks another milestone in both brands innovating and developing to achieve world-class audio for our customers."

Shachar Harari, VP Business Development at Cardo Systems said 'Our market research showed that audio quality is key in ensuring our products remain unmatched in rider communication and entertainment. The broadening of our collaboration and extended agreement with HARMAN Embedded Audio reflects our commitment in providing the highest quality products to our customers, allowing us to bring a new standard of sound for the best riding experience possible."

You can find more information about Cardo Systems at www.cardosystems.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Cardo

Cardo Systems specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company's products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world's leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry – www.cardosystems.com

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT Harman Embedded Audio

HARMAN Embedded Audio, a business unit of HARMAN International, designs and engineers Audio and Voice solutions for consumers electronics, IoT, connected home, robotics and enterprise industries, elevating the performance of every leading technology partner to create true product differentiation and winning business solutions. From speakers to miniature microphones and end-to-end product design, HARMAN Embedded Audio helps technology partners go from concept to product launch with the support of a global team offering true partnership from solution to implementation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555502/Cardo_Systems_JBL.jpg




