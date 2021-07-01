checkAd

Sogeclair Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac, France July 1st 2021-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,108
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,289.82

During the 1st half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 18,442 equities €358,266.87 535 transactions
SALE 18,314 equities €357,792.56 567 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 980
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,764.13

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE

  Purchases Sales
  Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL 535 18,442 358,266.87 567 18,314 357,792.56
04/01/2021 9 346 7,143.79 2 65 1,344.5
05/01/2021 6 206 4,210.1 2 60 1,242
06/01/2021 0 0 0 3 24 496.8
07/01/2021 2 50 1,015 4 100 2,043
08/01/2021 11 515 1,0313.49 3 56 1,137
11/01/2021 8 314 6,098.7 2 160 3,126
12/01/2021 5 261 5,029.81 8 372 7,237.19
13/01/2021 6 419 7,958.65 2 100 1,930
14/01/2021 2 50 940 11 102 1,922.7
15/01/2021 5 180 3,359.5 7 118 2,213.4
18/01/2021 2 100 1,917.5 16 848 1,6319.17
19/01/2021 8 395 7,567.49 3 82 1,578
20/01/2021 4 85 1,617 1 40 764
21/01/2021 4 58 1,099.4 1 8 152
22/01/2021 11 206 3,850.1 3 63 1,178.75
25/01/2021 8 104 1,924.66 1 80 1,488
26/01/2021 1 10 184 5 165 3,068.26
27/01/2021 3 80 1,472 0 0 0
28/01/2021 4 143 2,628.55 2 98 1,816.3
29/01/2021 6 69 1,254.55 0 0 0
01/02/2021 11 636 11,222.67 6 134 2,380.2
02/02/2021 0 0 0 6 321 5,745
03/02/2021 0 0 0 8 195 3,533.5
04/02/2021 6 210 3,768,49 8 160 2,896.5
05/02/2021 3 95 1,693.75 3 94 1,685.1
08/02/2021 2 100 1,780 8 178 3,188.19
09/02/2021 0 0 0 6 237 4,266
10/02/2021 0 0 0 3 130 2,338.51
11/02/2021 6 360 6,442.99 2 50 895
12/02/2021 4 210 3,753.5 4 112 2,006.3
15/02/2021 7 209 3,713.24 2 110 1,969
16/02/2021 2 60 1068 5 34 608.45
17/02/2021 4 166 2,968.15 2 87 1,557.3
18/02/2021 2 107 1,902.25 5 313 5,582.7
19/02/2021 5 155 2,731.26 7 115 2,035.5
22/02/2021 4 180 3,181 2 49 867.3
23/02/2021 2 60 1,061.5 9 347 6,181.39
24/02/2021 4 88 1,557.1 2 16 283.2
25/02/2021 3 180 3,163 2 115 2,019.75
26/02/2021 2 55 965.25 0 0 0
01/03/2021 1 72 1,260 8 364 6,419.54
02/03/2021 6 201 3,577.7 8 259 4,653.01
03/03/2021 0 0 0 4 76 1,352.8
04/03/2021 12 437 7,586.32 1 1 17.3
05/03/2021 5 150 2,565 6 159 2,742.7
08/03/2021 5 92 1,588.9 5 125 2,170.5
09/03/2021 3 75 1,293.75 10 240 4,165.9
10/03/2021 4 236 4,094.41 1 30 523.5
11/03/2021 6 355 6,071.74 4 54 944.7
12/03/2021 2 100 1,710 8 186 3,201.39
15/03/2021 5 164 2,847.01 8 345 6,030.84
16/03/2021 8 171 2,941.1 8 387 6,725.21
17/03/2021 5 205 3,602.51 4 97 1,724
18/03/2021 3 245 4,422.01 14 533 9,744.63
19/03/2021 1 25 461.25 3 100 1,855.5
22/03/2021 8 309 5,621.14 9 399 7,318.06
23/03/2021 0 120 2,191 0 94 1,731.2
24/03/2021 5 236 4,297.39 7 260 4,970
25/03/2021 0 0 0 9 363 7,287.52
26/03/2021 4 195 3,898.5 5 145 2,939.7
29/03/2021 7 153 3,084.89 9 261 5,322.39
30/03/2021 10 380 7,630.29 3 43 866.9
31/03/2021 5 215 4,257.45 1 100 1,975
01/04/2021 5 118 2,304.2 6 90 1,778
06/04/2021 5 233 4,653.2 6 140 2,831
07/04/2021 0 0 0 5 150 3,030
08/04/2021 19 466 9,079.68 3 50 1,007
09/04/2021 0 0 0 10 177 3,379.8
12/04/2021 1 100 1,925 1 27 521,1
13/04/2021 4 174 3,348.3 0 0 0
14/04/2021 6 153 2,913.7 3 32 613.2
15/04/2021 7 217 4,107.94 8 186 3,536.81
16/04/2021 4 130 2,457 2 100 1,907.5
19/04/2021 3 25 475.7 1 50 960
20/04/2021 3 45 853 1 22 422.4
21/04/2021 2 2 37.85 4 99 1,878.25
22/04/2021 0 0 0 1 44 836
23/04/2021 1 50 960 2 22 423.5
26/04/2021 0 0 0 9 142 2,749.84
27/04/2021 0 0 0 4 44 864.6
28/04/2021 1 8 154.4 9 60 1,169.5
29/04/2021 4 95 1,861 4 33 648.55
30/04/2021 6 226 4,365.6 2 115 2,241.01
03/05/2021 7 179 3,461.36 5 101 1,962.6
04/05/2021 2 50 956,5 0 0 0
05/05/2021 2 66 1,263.9 9 359 6,990.81
06/05/2021 8 209 4,104,4 7 210 4,145.51
07/05/2021 0 0 0 7 260 5,119.74
10/05/2021 0 100 1,970 0 60 1,185
11/05/2021 7 215 4,200.99 3 76 1,493.2
12/05/2021 11 389 7,417.34 6 163 3,120.19
13/05/2021 0 0 0 6 147 2,842.05
14/05/2021 2 64 1,254.6 6 273 5,374.39
17/05/2021 4 155 3,070.91 7 223 4,444,99
18/05/2021 4 98 1,967.8 3 83 1,669.8
19/05/2021 3 100 1,900 2 59 1,131.9
20/05/2021 1 7 133.7 4 37 710.5
21/05/2021 9 196 3,758.65 1 8 153.6
24/05/2021 0 0 0 4 37 704.4
25/05/2021 4 80 1,514.5 1 50 950
26/05/2021 1 65 1,225.25 2 30 567
27/05/2021 2 103 1,947 16 677 13,115.59
28/05/2021 3 60 1,200 8 307 6729.5
31/05/2021 5 131 2,920.8 4 135 3060
01/06/2021 18 521 11,270.48 7 112 2,441.8
02/06/2021 2 127 2,822.11 11 234 5,183.19
03/06/2021 5 250 5,485 4 190 4,184.01
04/06/2021 4 80 1,760 5 387 8,661.49
07/06/2021 7 225 5,164.61 5 358 8,335.21
08/06/2021 6 125 2,892 2 229 5,380.31
09/06/2021 10 387 9,024.1 1 20 476
10/06/2021 5 140 3,216 1 50 1,150
11/06/2021 10 229 5,244.1 4 94 2,170.8
14/06/2021 1 60 1,362 4 58 1,322.4
15/06/2021 3 115 2,622 0 0 0
16/06/2021 2 90 2,031 1 12 272.4
17/06/2021 6 233 5,158.6 4 105 2,358.5
18/06/2021 1 66 1,471.8 3 371 8,181.7
21/06/2021 7 406 8,852.59 0 0 0
22/06/2021 2 35 745.5 6 175 3,754.99
23/06/2021 7 175 3,750.01 0 0 0
24/06/2021 0 0 0 12 634 13,839.08
25/06/2021 0 0 0 6 112 2,443.6
28/06/2021 2 59 1,321.6 3 256 5,757
29/06/2021 5 78 1,754.8 0 0 0
30/06/2021 9 134 2,995.5 5 80 1,833

