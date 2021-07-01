In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Number of shares: 1,108

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,289.82

During the 1st half 2021, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 18,442 equities €358,266.87 535 transactions SALE 18,314 equities €357,792.56 567 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 980

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,764.13

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President and CEO

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 535 18,442 358,266.87 567 18,314 357,792.56 04/01/2021 9 346 7,143.79 2 65 1,344.5 05/01/2021 6 206 4,210.1 2 60 1,242 06/01/2021 0 0 0 3 24 496.8 07/01/2021 2 50 1,015 4 100 2,043 08/01/2021 11 515 1,0313.49 3 56 1,137 11/01/2021 8 314 6,098.7 2 160 3,126 12/01/2021 5 261 5,029.81 8 372 7,237.19 13/01/2021 6 419 7,958.65 2 100 1,930 14/01/2021 2 50 940 11 102 1,922.7 15/01/2021 5 180 3,359.5 7 118 2,213.4 18/01/2021 2 100 1,917.5 16 848 1,6319.17 19/01/2021 8 395 7,567.49 3 82 1,578 20/01/2021 4 85 1,617 1 40 764 21/01/2021 4 58 1,099.4 1 8 152 22/01/2021 11 206 3,850.1 3 63 1,178.75 25/01/2021 8 104 1,924.66 1 80 1,488 26/01/2021 1 10 184 5 165 3,068.26 27/01/2021 3 80 1,472 0 0 0 28/01/2021 4 143 2,628.55 2 98 1,816.3 29/01/2021 6 69 1,254.55 0 0 0 01/02/2021 11 636 11,222.67 6 134 2,380.2 02/02/2021 0 0 0 6 321 5,745 03/02/2021 0 0 0 8 195 3,533.5 04/02/2021 6 210 3,768,49 8 160 2,896.5 05/02/2021 3 95 1,693.75 3 94 1,685.1 08/02/2021 2 100 1,780 8 178 3,188.19 09/02/2021 0 0 0 6 237 4,266 10/02/2021 0 0 0 3 130 2,338.51 11/02/2021 6 360 6,442.99 2 50 895 12/02/2021 4 210 3,753.5 4 112 2,006.3 15/02/2021 7 209 3,713.24 2 110 1,969 16/02/2021 2 60 1068 5 34 608.45 17/02/2021 4 166 2,968.15 2 87 1,557.3 18/02/2021 2 107 1,902.25 5 313 5,582.7 19/02/2021 5 155 2,731.26 7 115 2,035.5 22/02/2021 4 180 3,181 2 49 867.3 23/02/2021 2 60 1,061.5 9 347 6,181.39 24/02/2021 4 88 1,557.1 2 16 283.2 25/02/2021 3 180 3,163 2 115 2,019.75 26/02/2021 2 55 965.25 0 0 0 01/03/2021 1 72 1,260 8 364 6,419.54 02/03/2021 6 201 3,577.7 8 259 4,653.01 03/03/2021 0 0 0 4 76 1,352.8 04/03/2021 12 437 7,586.32 1 1 17.3 05/03/2021 5 150 2,565 6 159 2,742.7 08/03/2021 5 92 1,588.9 5 125 2,170.5 09/03/2021 3 75 1,293.75 10 240 4,165.9 10/03/2021 4 236 4,094.41 1 30 523.5 11/03/2021 6 355 6,071.74 4 54 944.7 12/03/2021 2 100 1,710 8 186 3,201.39 15/03/2021 5 164 2,847.01 8 345 6,030.84 16/03/2021 8 171 2,941.1 8 387 6,725.21 17/03/2021 5 205 3,602.51 4 97 1,724 18/03/2021 3 245 4,422.01 14 533 9,744.63 19/03/2021 1 25 461.25 3 100 1,855.5 22/03/2021 8 309 5,621.14 9 399 7,318.06 23/03/2021 0 120 2,191 0 94 1,731.2 24/03/2021 5 236 4,297.39 7 260 4,970 25/03/2021 0 0 0 9 363 7,287.52 26/03/2021 4 195 3,898.5 5 145 2,939.7 29/03/2021 7 153 3,084.89 9 261 5,322.39 30/03/2021 10 380 7,630.29 3 43 866.9 31/03/2021 5 215 4,257.45 1 100 1,975 01/04/2021 5 118 2,304.2 6 90 1,778 06/04/2021 5 233 4,653.2 6 140 2,831 07/04/2021 0 0 0 5 150 3,030 08/04/2021 19 466 9,079.68 3 50 1,007 09/04/2021 0 0 0 10 177 3,379.8 12/04/2021 1 100 1,925 1 27 521,1 13/04/2021 4 174 3,348.3 0 0 0 14/04/2021 6 153 2,913.7 3 32 613.2 15/04/2021 7 217 4,107.94 8 186 3,536.81 16/04/2021 4 130 2,457 2 100 1,907.5 19/04/2021 3 25 475.7 1 50 960 20/04/2021 3 45 853 1 22 422.4 21/04/2021 2 2 37.85 4 99 1,878.25 22/04/2021 0 0 0 1 44 836 23/04/2021 1 50 960 2 22 423.5 26/04/2021 0 0 0 9 142 2,749.84 27/04/2021 0 0 0 4 44 864.6 28/04/2021 1 8 154.4 9 60 1,169.5 29/04/2021 4 95 1,861 4 33 648.55 30/04/2021 6 226 4,365.6 2 115 2,241.01 03/05/2021 7 179 3,461.36 5 101 1,962.6 04/05/2021 2 50 956,5 0 0 0 05/05/2021 2 66 1,263.9 9 359 6,990.81 06/05/2021 8 209 4,104,4 7 210 4,145.51 07/05/2021 0 0 0 7 260 5,119.74 10/05/2021 0 100 1,970 0 60 1,185 11/05/2021 7 215 4,200.99 3 76 1,493.2 12/05/2021 11 389 7,417.34 6 163 3,120.19 13/05/2021 0 0 0 6 147 2,842.05 14/05/2021 2 64 1,254.6 6 273 5,374.39 17/05/2021 4 155 3,070.91 7 223 4,444,99 18/05/2021 4 98 1,967.8 3 83 1,669.8 19/05/2021 3 100 1,900 2 59 1,131.9 20/05/2021 1 7 133.7 4 37 710.5 21/05/2021 9 196 3,758.65 1 8 153.6 24/05/2021 0 0 0 4 37 704.4 25/05/2021 4 80 1,514.5 1 50 950 26/05/2021 1 65 1,225.25 2 30 567 27/05/2021 2 103 1,947 16 677 13,115.59 28/05/2021 3 60 1,200 8 307 6729.5 31/05/2021 5 131 2,920.8 4 135 3060 01/06/2021 18 521 11,270.48 7 112 2,441.8 02/06/2021 2 127 2,822.11 11 234 5,183.19 03/06/2021 5 250 5,485 4 190 4,184.01 04/06/2021 4 80 1,760 5 387 8,661.49 07/06/2021 7 225 5,164.61 5 358 8,335.21 08/06/2021 6 125 2,892 2 229 5,380.31 09/06/2021 10 387 9,024.1 1 20 476 10/06/2021 5 140 3,216 1 50 1,150 11/06/2021 10 229 5,244.1 4 94 2,170.8 14/06/2021 1 60 1,362 4 58 1,322.4 15/06/2021 3 115 2,622 0 0 0 16/06/2021 2 90 2,031 1 12 272.4 17/06/2021 6 233 5,158.6 4 105 2,358.5 18/06/2021 1 66 1,471.8 3 371 8,181.7 21/06/2021 7 406 8,852.59 0 0 0 22/06/2021 2 35 745.5 6 175 3,754.99 23/06/2021 7 175 3,750.01 0 0 0 24/06/2021 0 0 0 12 634 13,839.08 25/06/2021 0 0 0 6 112 2,443.6 28/06/2021 2 59 1,321.6 3 256 5,757 29/06/2021 5 78 1,754.8 0 0 0 30/06/2021 9 134 2,995.5 5 80 1,833

