Blagnac, France July 1st 2021-5.35pm
Half-Yearly Statement (H1 2021) relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1,108
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,289.82
During the 1st half 2021, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|18,442 equities
|€358,266.87
|535 transactions
|SALE
|18,314 equities
|€357,792.56
|567 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 980
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €49,764.13
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3,606
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70
Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|535
|18,442
|358,266.87
|567
|18,314
|357,792.56
|04/01/2021
|9
|346
|7,143.79
|2
|65
|1,344.5
|05/01/2021
|6
|206
|4,210.1
|2
|60
|1,242
|06/01/2021
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|496.8
|07/01/2021
|2
|50
|1,015
|4
|100
|2,043
|08/01/2021
|11
|515
|1,0313.49
|3
|56
|1,137
|11/01/2021
|8
|314
|6,098.7
|2
|160
|3,126
|12/01/2021
|5
|261
|5,029.81
|8
|372
|7,237.19
|13/01/2021
|6
|419
|7,958.65
|2
|100
|1,930
|14/01/2021
|2
|50
|940
|11
|102
|1,922.7
|15/01/2021
|5
|180
|3,359.5
|7
|118
|2,213.4
|18/01/2021
|2
|100
|1,917.5
|16
|848
|1,6319.17
|19/01/2021
|8
|395
|7,567.49
|3
|82
|1,578
|20/01/2021
|4
|85
|1,617
|1
|40
|764
|21/01/2021
|4
|58
|1,099.4
|1
|8
|152
|22/01/2021
|11
|206
|3,850.1
|3
|63
|1,178.75
|25/01/2021
|8
|104
|1,924.66
|1
|80
|1,488
|26/01/2021
|1
|10
|184
|5
|165
|3,068.26
|27/01/2021
|3
|80
|1,472
|0
|0
|0
|28/01/2021
|4
|143
|2,628.55
|2
|98
|1,816.3
|29/01/2021
|6
|69
|1,254.55
|0
|0
|0
|01/02/2021
|11
|636
|11,222.67
|6
|134
|2,380.2
|02/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|6
|321
|5,745
|03/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|8
|195
|3,533.5
|04/02/2021
|6
|210
|3,768,49
|8
|160
|2,896.5
|05/02/2021
|3
|95
|1,693.75
|3
|94
|1,685.1
|08/02/2021
|2
|100
|1,780
|8
|178
|3,188.19
|09/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|6
|237
|4,266
|10/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|3
|130
|2,338.51
|11/02/2021
|6
|360
|6,442.99
|2
|50
|895
|12/02/2021
|4
|210
|3,753.5
|4
|112
|2,006.3
|15/02/2021
|7
|209
|3,713.24
|2
|110
|1,969
|16/02/2021
|2
|60
|1068
|5
|34
|608.45
|17/02/2021
|4
|166
|2,968.15
|2
|87
|1,557.3
|18/02/2021
|2
|107
|1,902.25
|5
|313
|5,582.7
|19/02/2021
|5
|155
|2,731.26
|7
|115
|2,035.5
|22/02/2021
|4
|180
|3,181
|2
|49
|867.3
|23/02/2021
|2
|60
|1,061.5
|9
|347
|6,181.39
|24/02/2021
|4
|88
|1,557.1
|2
|16
|283.2
|25/02/2021
|3
|180
|3,163
|2
|115
|2,019.75
|26/02/2021
|2
|55
|965.25
|0
|0
|0
|01/03/2021
|1
|72
|1,260
|8
|364
|6,419.54
|02/03/2021
|6
|201
|3,577.7
|8
|259
|4,653.01
|03/03/2021
|0
|0
|0
|4
|76
|1,352.8
|04/03/2021
|12
|437
|7,586.32
|1
|1
|17.3
|05/03/2021
|5
|150
|2,565
|6
|159
|2,742.7
|08/03/2021
|5
|92
|1,588.9
|5
|125
|2,170.5
|09/03/2021
|3
|75
|1,293.75
|10
|240
|4,165.9
|10/03/2021
|4
|236
|4,094.41
|1
|30
|523.5
|11/03/2021
|6
|355
|6,071.74
|4
|54
|944.7
|12/03/2021
|2
|100
|1,710
|8
|186
|3,201.39
|15/03/2021
|5
|164
|2,847.01
|8
|345
|6,030.84
|16/03/2021
|8
|171
|2,941.1
|8
|387
|6,725.21
|17/03/2021
|5
|205
|3,602.51
|4
|97
|1,724
|18/03/2021
|3
|245
|4,422.01
|14
|533
|9,744.63
|19/03/2021
|1
|25
|461.25
|3
|100
|1,855.5
|22/03/2021
|8
|309
|5,621.14
|9
|399
|7,318.06
|23/03/2021
|0
|120
|2,191
|0
|94
|1,731.2
|24/03/2021
|5
|236
|4,297.39
|7
|260
|4,970
|25/03/2021
|0
|0
|0
|9
|363
|7,287.52
|26/03/2021
|4
|195
|3,898.5
|5
|145
|2,939.7
|29/03/2021
|7
|153
|3,084.89
|9
|261
|5,322.39
|30/03/2021
|10
|380
|7,630.29
|3
|43
|866.9
|31/03/2021
|5
|215
|4,257.45
|1
|100
|1,975
|01/04/2021
|5
|118
|2,304.2
|6
|90
|1,778
|06/04/2021
|5
|233
|4,653.2
|6
|140
|2,831
|07/04/2021
|0
|0
|0
|5
|150
|3,030
|08/04/2021
|19
|466
|9,079.68
|3
|50
|1,007
|09/04/2021
|0
|0
|0
|10
|177
|3,379.8
|12/04/2021
|1
|100
|1,925
|1
|27
|521,1
|13/04/2021
|4
|174
|3,348.3
|0
|0
|0
|14/04/2021
|6
|153
|2,913.7
|3
|32
|613.2
|15/04/2021
|7
|217
|4,107.94
|8
|186
|3,536.81
|16/04/2021
|4
|130
|2,457
|2
|100
|1,907.5
|19/04/2021
|3
|25
|475.7
|1
|50
|960
|20/04/2021
|3
|45
|853
|1
|22
|422.4
|21/04/2021
|2
|2
|37.85
|4
|99
|1,878.25
|22/04/2021
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|836
|23/04/2021
|1
|50
|960
|2
|22
|423.5
|26/04/2021
|0
|0
|0
|9
|142
|2,749.84
|27/04/2021
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|864.6
|28/04/2021
|1
|8
|154.4
|9
|60
|1,169.5
|29/04/2021
|4
|95
|1,861
|4
|33
|648.55
|30/04/2021
|6
|226
|4,365.6
|2
|115
|2,241.01
|03/05/2021
|7
|179
|3,461.36
|5
|101
|1,962.6
|04/05/2021
|2
|50
|956,5
|0
|0
|0
|05/05/2021
|2
|66
|1,263.9
|9
|359
|6,990.81
|06/05/2021
|8
|209
|4,104,4
|7
|210
|4,145.51
|07/05/2021
|0
|0
|0
|7
|260
|5,119.74
|10/05/2021
|0
|100
|1,970
|0
|60
|1,185
|11/05/2021
|7
|215
|4,200.99
|3
|76
|1,493.2
|12/05/2021
|11
|389
|7,417.34
|6
|163
|3,120.19
|13/05/2021
|0
|0
|0
|6
|147
|2,842.05
|14/05/2021
|2
|64
|1,254.6
|6
|273
|5,374.39
|17/05/2021
|4
|155
|3,070.91
|7
|223
|4,444,99
|18/05/2021
|4
|98
|1,967.8
|3
|83
|1,669.8
|19/05/2021
|3
|100
|1,900
|2
|59
|1,131.9
|20/05/2021
|1
|7
|133.7
|4
|37
|710.5
|21/05/2021
|9
|196
|3,758.65
|1
|8
|153.6
|24/05/2021
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|704.4
|25/05/2021
|4
|80
|1,514.5
|1
|50
|950
|26/05/2021
|1
|65
|1,225.25
|2
|30
|567
|27/05/2021
|2
|103
|1,947
|16
|677
|13,115.59
|28/05/2021
|3
|60
|1,200
|8
|307
|6729.5
|31/05/2021
|5
|131
|2,920.8
|4
|135
|3060
|01/06/2021
|18
|521
|11,270.48
|7
|112
|2,441.8
|02/06/2021
|2
|127
|2,822.11
|11
|234
|5,183.19
|03/06/2021
|5
|250
|5,485
|4
|190
|4,184.01
|04/06/2021
|4
|80
|1,760
|5
|387
|8,661.49
|07/06/2021
|7
|225
|5,164.61
|5
|358
|8,335.21
|08/06/2021
|6
|125
|2,892
|2
|229
|5,380.31
|09/06/2021
|10
|387
|9,024.1
|1
|20
|476
|10/06/2021
|5
|140
|3,216
|1
|50
|1,150
|11/06/2021
|10
|229
|5,244.1
|4
|94
|2,170.8
|14/06/2021
|1
|60
|1,362
|4
|58
|1,322.4
|15/06/2021
|3
|115
|2,622
|0
|0
|0
|16/06/2021
|2
|90
|2,031
|1
|12
|272.4
|17/06/2021
|6
|233
|5,158.6
|4
|105
|2,358.5
|18/06/2021
|1
|66
|1,471.8
|3
|371
|8,181.7
|21/06/2021
|7
|406
|8,852.59
|0
|0
|0
|22/06/2021
|2
|35
|745.5
|6
|175
|3,754.99
|23/06/2021
|7
|175
|3,750.01
|0
|0
|0
|24/06/2021
|0
|0
|0
|12
|634
|13,839.08
|25/06/2021
|0
|0
|0
|6
|112
|2,443.6
|28/06/2021
|2
|59
|1,321.6
|3
|256
|5,757
|29/06/2021
|5
|78
|1,754.8
|0
|0
|0
|30/06/2021
|9
|134
|2,995.5
|5
|80
|1,833
