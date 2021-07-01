Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing

Director share sale and Director/PDMR ShareholdingNICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of …

Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 192 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 308.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 386,189 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.28% of the current issued share capital.