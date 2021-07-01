Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing
Director share sale and Director/PDMR ShareholdingNICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of …
Director share sale and Director/PDMR ShareholdingNICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of …
Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 192 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 308.0 pence per share.
Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 386,189 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.28% of the current issued share capital.
Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Harry Liu
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Atalaya Mining Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare