John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy, is pleased to announce John Hope Bryant as the keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote titled "Up from Nothing" at 9 AM ET on July 13th, 2021. John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and financial dignity. He is one of the only bestselling authors on economics and business leadership in the world today. Most recently Bryant was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Most Influential Atlantans", one of Georgia Trend Magazine's "Notable Georgians" and one of LinkedIn's "Top Voices" in 2020. Bryant was also recognized as one of the "Most Admired CEOs" in 2018, American Banker magazine 2016 "Innovator of the Year", Inc.'s "The World's 10 Top CEOs" (honorable mention), and one of Time magazine's "50 Leaders for the Future" in 1994. In May 2019, Bryant received an invitation to be a regular guest co-host for CNBC SquawkBox and in May, 2021, he was invited to become a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.