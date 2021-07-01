John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy, is pleased to announce John Hope Bryant as the keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote titled "Up from Nothing" at 9 AM ET on July 13th, 2021. John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and financial dignity. He is one of the only bestselling authors on economics and business leadership in the world today.
Most recently Bryant was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Most Influential Atlantans", one of Georgia Trend Magazine's "Notable Georgians" and one of LinkedIn's "Top Voices" in 2020. Bryant was also recognized as one of the "Most Admired CEOs" in 2018, American Banker magazine 2016 "Innovator of the Year", Inc.'s "The World's 10 Top CEOs" (honorable mention), and one of Time magazine's "50 Leaders for the Future" in 1994. In May 2019, Bryant received an invitation to be a regular guest co-host for CNBC SquawkBox and in May, 2021, he was invited to become a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.
Bryant is also the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, Inc., the largest not- for-profit and best-in-class provider of financial literacy, financial inclusion and economic empowerment tools and services in the United States for youth and adults. Bryant is also chairman and chief executive officer of Bryant Group Ventures and The Promise Homes Company, the largest for-profit minority-controlled owner of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the U.S.
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education
Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. In addition to the keynote, the event will also include four distinctive panels on:
- Investor Education and Advocacy & ESG
- Follow the Money - Investing 101
- Human Capital
- Pledge 1% - How companies and VCs/investors can leverage equity for social impact
Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.
