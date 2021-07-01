EQS-Adhoc Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Mérinat SA in Vevey, in the canton of Vaud, will become a Burkhalter Group company as of 1 July. Now run by the third generation of the family who originally founded it in 1945, the company employs 80 staff members and generates sales of around CHF 12 million per year.
By acquiring the company Mérinat SA in Vevey (Vaud), the Burkhalter Group is gaining a business specialising in electrical engineering in the French-speaking regions of Switzerland. Mérinat SA will retain its current management and continue its activities as an independent company within the Burkhalter Group. Therefore, nothing will change for its 80 members of staff or for its customers.
Until this point, the Burkhalter Group has been represented at a number of locations in French-speaking Switzerland by Sedelec SA in Carouge and Lausanne, Tabelec Force et Commandes SA in Aclens and Grichting & Valterio SA in Sion. With the addition of Mérinat SA, the four companies employ over 500 people collectively. It remains part of the Group's strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.
More information:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch
www.burkhalter.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.burkhalter.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0212255803
|Valor:
|21225580
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1214581
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
Wertpapier
