Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland

By acquiring the company Mérinat SA in Vevey (Vaud), the Burkhalter Group is gaining a business specialising in electrical engineering in the French-speaking regions of Switzerland. Mérinat SA will retain its current management and continue its activities as an independent company within the Burkhalter Group. Therefore, nothing will change for its 80 members of staff or for its customers.

Until this point, the Burkhalter Group has been represented at a number of locations in French-speaking Switzerland by Sedelec SA in Carouge and Lausanne, Tabelec Force et Commandes SA in Aclens and Grichting & Valterio SA in Sion. With the addition of Mérinat SA, the four companies employ over 500 people collectively. It remains part of the Group's strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.

