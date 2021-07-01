checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 17:41  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland

01-Jul-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mérinat SA in Vevey, in the canton of Vaud, will become a Burkhalter Group company as of 1 July. Now run by the third generation of the family who originally founded it in 1945, the company employs 80 staff members and generates sales of around CHF 12 million per year.

By acquiring the company Mérinat SA in Vevey (Vaud), the Burkhalter Group is gaining a business specialising in electrical engineering in the French-speaking regions of Switzerland. Mérinat SA will retain its current management and continue its activities as an independent company within the Burkhalter Group. Therefore, nothing will change for its 80 members of staff or for its customers.

Until this point, the Burkhalter Group has been represented at a number of locations in French-speaking Switzerland by Sedelec SA in Carouge and Lausanne, Tabelec Force et Commandes SA in Aclens and Grichting & Valterio SA in Sion. With the addition of Mérinat SA, the four companies employ over 500 people collectively. It remains part of the Group's strategy to gain additional market share by selectively acquiring other electrical engineering companies.

Download media release as PDF here

More information:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch
www.burkhalter.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214581

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1214581  01-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214581&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBurkhalter Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition Burkhalter Group purchases Mérinat SA in French-speaking Switzerland 01-Jul-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Burkhalter Gruppe kauft Mérinat SA in der Romandie (deutsch)
17:41 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Burkhalter Gruppe kauft Mérinat SA in der Romandie