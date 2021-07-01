checkAd

Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Execution of capital reduction

Zurich, 1 July 2021 - Effective 1 July 2021, the capital reduction as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 14 April 2021 was executed by cancellation of 2,585,000 Julius Baer registered shares, bought back until 26 February 2021 under the share buyback programme launched in 2019. The registered share capital of Julius Baer Group Ltd. now amounts to CHF 4,424,488.96, divided into 221,224,448 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.02 each.

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 470 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 20 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

