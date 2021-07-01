checkAd

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Full lease of the building Monteco, first wooden building in the Leopold district

At present, Leasinvest Real Estate has concluded a long-term rental contract with Bank Nagelmackers SA for the entire Monteco building. The rental contract, starting as of the reception of the building, foreseen in Q3 2022, has been concluded for a duration of 12 years based on a rent price of € 295/m².

Monteco, with a surface area of 3,674 m², strategically located at the angle of the rue Montoyer and the rue de l’Industrie in 1000 Brussels, is being entirely redeveloped, in collaboration with the promotor ION, into an office building that will become the reference in sustainable ‘recyclable buildings’. Moreover, Monteco will be the first high-rise building in a timber frame construction in the Brussels Leopold district, and will be a CO2 neutral passive office building. The building has been designed by Archi 2000 Architects. The objective for this building is to obtain a BREEAM Excellent certificate. More information on: https://leasinvest.be/en/portfolio/monteco/.

This transaction has been realized with the intervention of BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Michel Van Geyte, CEO:

“Monteco is the best example of Leasinvest’s ambitious objectives with regard to sustainability. The fact that the building has been leased largely one year before its reception, to an excellent tenant, confirms, once more, the success of Leasinvest’s green choices.”

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

At present, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (56%), Belgium (28%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of € 403 million (value on 1 July 2021).

