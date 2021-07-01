checkAd

Press Release// Qualcomm and Capgemini announce plan to collaborate to boost 5G private network implementations for industries

Qualcomm and Capgemini announce plan to collaborate to boost 5G private network implementations for industries

Collaboration aims to improve interoperability, provide proven performance and ease deployment for clients looking to unlock benefits of 5G private networks

Paris, July 1st, 2021 - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in 5G, wireless communications and compute and Capgemini, have today announced their plan to collaborate to unlock the benefits of 5G private networks to support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry.

This collaboration is intended to give clients access to an off-the-shelf private network system which is fully tested and validated. Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Capgemini is expected to provide quicker, easier access to the benefits of private networks in industrial and enterprise settings, including for the digital enterprise, smart warehouses, and industrial IoT.

This collaboration foresees Capgemini in the role of systems integrator, utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Private network system to enable clients’ business transformation and expand the benefits of 5G. Capgemini expects to support clients with their enterprise systems, edge compute capabilities, use cases, cloud and data/AI, interface with management systems and other bespoke elements to create end-to-end solutions that leverage powerful and efficient 5G private networks at scale.

“The industry is fully embracing the 5G private network proposition and our collaboration with Capgemini can help them to deliver private networks based on Qualcomm Technologies solutions, such as the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform, to many more customers globally across a broad range of industries and sectors. In leveraging Capgemini’s scale and implementation expertise, we are confident that many more companies globally will start looking at what private networks can do for their businesses,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “We believe there are powerful benefits and some really exciting use cases already available in private networks today, especially when you integrate 5G functionality, enhanced privacy and all the other features which arrive with 5G standalone.”

