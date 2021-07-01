checkAd

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS
AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Paris, July 01, 2021 - Ubisoft's Annual General Meeting was held on July 1, 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr. Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, with a quorum of 71.2%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda.

The shareholders notably voted on the resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to grant free shares to employees as well as for the increase in share capital to the benefit of employees, which is instrumental in the Group's recruitment and retention policy.

The vote also led to the renewals of Mrs. Laurence Hubert-Moy, Mr. Didier Crespel, Mr. Claude Guillemot, Mr. Michel Guillemot and Mr. Christian Guillemot as directors as well as the ratification of the co-option of Mrs. Belén Essioux-Trujillo as a director.

The complete results of the votes will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting”.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com 		Press Relations
Michael Burk
Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 24 03
Michael.burk@ubisoft.com
 

Alexandre Enjalbert
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

  		 

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Attachment





