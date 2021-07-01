APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Paris, July 0 1 , 202 1 - Ubisoft's Annual General Meeting was held on July 1, 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr. Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, with a quorum of 71.2%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda.

The shareholders notably voted on the resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to grant free shares to employees as well as for the increase in share capital to the benefit of employees, which is instrumental in the Group's recruitment and retention policy.

The vote also led to the renewals of Mrs. Laurence Hubert-Moy, Mr. Didier Crespel, Mr. Claude Guillemot, Mr. Michel Guillemot and Mr. Christian Guillemot as directors as well as the ratification of the co-option of Mrs. Belén Essioux-Trujillo as a director.

The complete results of the votes will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting”.

