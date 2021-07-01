checkAd

Xi China will never allow foreign bullying

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

BEIJING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's founding at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday.

1 Helicopters carrying the Party flag fly over the Temple of Heaven in celebration of the centenary of the CPC in Beijing on July 1, 2021. [Photo by Su DongFor China Daily]

A 100-gun salute was fired in the morning, representing the 100 years of the Party. A national flag-raising ceremony was held. A congratulatory message jointly issued by eight other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation was read out at the ceremony.

Here are some highlights from Xi's speech:

- China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

- The CPC has united and led the Chinese people over the past 100 years for one ultimate theme -- bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in fighting bloody battles with unyielding determination, achieving great success in the new democratic revolution.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in endeavoring to build a stronger China with a spirit of self-reliance, achieving great success in the socialist revolution and construction.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in freeing the mind and forging ahead, achieving great success in reform, opening-up and socialist modernization.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in pursuing a great struggle, a great project, a great cause and a great dream through a spirit of self-confidence, self-reliance and innovation, achieving great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

2 Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's founding at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, July 1, 2021. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

- Seeking happiness for the people and national rejuvenation has been Party's aspiration and mission since founding.

- Only socialism could save China, and only socialism could develop China.

- By pursuing reform and opening-up, a crucial move in making China what it is today, China has caught up with the times.

- The CPC and the Chinese people, through a tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

- The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.

- The great founding spirit of the CPC is the Party's source of strength.

- China's success hinges on the Party.

-------

- The firm leadership of the CPC must be upheld.

- The Party will continue leading Chinese people toward a better life.

- The Party must continue to adapt Marxism to a Chinese context. At the fundamental level, the capability of the Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics are attributable to the fact that Marxism works.

- The Party must uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

- The Party must continue self-reform.

- China will elevate its armed forces to world-class standards so that we are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security and development interests.

-------

- China is committed to "one country, two systems" in governance of Hong Kong and Macao.

- Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

- All Chinese people, both at home and overseas, can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal and come together as a mighty force for realizing national rejuvenation.

- The Party is still in its prime, determined as ever to achieve lasting greatness for the nation.

- Chinese young people should carry on the mission of national rejuvenation.

3 Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's founding at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, July 1, 2021. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

- Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

- The time in which the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others is gone forever.

- China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching.

- Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or subjugate us.

- China will keep promoting community with shared future for mankind.

- China is committed to world peace, development and order.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555943/image_1.jpg   
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555944/image_2.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555945/image_3.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xi China will never allow foreign bullying BEIJING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A report from chinadaily.com.cn: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
European Wellness partners with China's provincial government to advance Education in Biological ...
Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland
Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, ...
Community Project 'Divine' Harnesses Space Technologies to Offer Complimentary Quran Broadcast ...
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Algorand Upgrade Unlocks Ease of Blockchain Application Development to Power Future of Finance with ...
Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding in $1.5 Million Valuation to Develop the Future of AI
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus