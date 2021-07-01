COFACE SA: Disclosure o f total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 June 2 021

Paris, 1st July 2021 - 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 June 2021 Total Number of Shares CapitalTheoretical Number of Voting Rights1Number of Real Voting …



