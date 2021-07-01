checkAd

Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to €76m

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Quarterly financial information - Thursday 1st July 2021 5:45 p.m.

Rental income up +10%
for the first half of 2021 to 76m

Rental income (IFRS) as at 30 June 2021 (unaudited figures)

M Financial year 2021 Financial year 2020 Change
1st quarter (Jan.- March) 38.2 34.8 +10%
2nd quarter (April - June) 38.0 34.7 +10%
Half-year total 76.2 69.5 +10%

Rental income for the first half of 2021 up +10%

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, ARGAN, the French real estate company specialising in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, recorded rental income of €38m, up +10% compared to the 2nd quarter 2020. This strong growth is the result of the full-year effect of the rents generated by the developments of the year 2020 along with the rents of the deliveries of the first half of 2021.

In the first half of 2021, rental income reached €76.2m, up +10% year-on-year and on track with the initial guidance of €154m for 2021.

Significant events of the first half of 2021

In the first semester of 2021, ARGAN completed four new transactions:

  • In March, delivery of a logistics platform of 14,200 sqm located in Gondreville, leased to COLRUYT, a local supermarket brand, for a fixed term of nine years. In order to limit the carbon footprint and, in accordance with the Climate Plan of ARGAN, the rooftop of this logistics hub is equipped with a photovoltaic power plant producing 150 MWh per year dedicated to COLRUYT’s own use. This installation saves 10 tons of CO² emissions per year.
  • In May, delivery of the 10,000 sqm extension consisting of two new units on the site of Decathlon in Ferrières-en-Brie. One unit is leased to Decathlon under a firm 6-year lease. The second cell is rented to XEFI, a leading IT services company for very small / very small businesses, for a fixed term of 6 years.
  • In May, acquisition from Carrefour of 3 warehouses located in Lens, Marseille and Plessis-Pâté for a total surface area of 70,000 sqm in the context of the creation of a joint property company (SCI – Société Civile Immobilière) held at 60% by ARGAN and 40% by the Carrefour Group. The warehouses of Lens and Marseille are being refurbished.
  • In June, delivery of a new warehouse of 22,000 sqm in Escrennes, leased to FDG Group, leader in the non-food retail market, for a fixed term of 9 years.

As at 30 June 2021, our property portfolio adds up then to 3,100,000 sqm and the occupancy rate is now 99% due to rental vacancy of a site located in the Paris region, in Ferrières (vacant since April 30th).

Financial calendar 2021 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

  • 15 July: Half-year results 2021
  • 01 October: 3rd quarter sales 2021

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on Euronext.
As at 31 December 2020, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3 million sq. meters, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €152 million.
ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr




 

Francis Albertinelli - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Marie-Caroline Schwartz – General Counsel
Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr 		 


 

Aude Vayre Media relations
Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65
Philippe Ronceau Investor relations
Tel: +33 6 64 12 53 61
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

  		   

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to €76m Quarterly financial information - Thursday 1st July 2021 – 5:45 p.m. Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to €76m Rental income (IFRS) as at 30 June 2021 (unaudited figures) €MFinancial year 2021Financial year 2020Change1st quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus