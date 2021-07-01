checkAd

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,492,200,000.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

Total number of shares 596,880,000
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock) 		596,880,000
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 572,782,116

Attachment





